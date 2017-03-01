Kaizen Discovery Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KZD) announced today that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 760,000 common shares in the capital stock of the company.

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.235 per share and will vest 33 1/3% six (6) months after the date of grant, with an additional 33 1/3% vesting twelve (12) months after the date of grant and the remaining 33 1/3% vesting eighteen (18) months after the date of grant. The options expire on February 28, 2022.

About Kaizen Discovery

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada.

More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.