Kaizen Discovery strengthens management team with appointment of Vice President, Exploration

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KZD) announced today that it has appointed mineral exploration veteran Gustavo Zulliger as its new Vice President, Exploration, effective April 1, 2017. Mr. Zulliger, who is based in Argentina, specializes in exploration of porphyry copper and epithermal systems in South America's high-Andes region. He will assume responsibility for coordinating Kaizen's exploration and project generation initiatives.

Mr. Zulliger will replace Charles Forster as Kaizen's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Forster, who is Vice President, Exploration of Kaizen's parent company, High Power Exploration Inc. (HPX), was performing the role for Kaizen in a shared capacity. Mr. Forster will remain with Kaizen in a technical advisory role.

Tom Peregoodoff, Kaizen's President and CEO, said, "We are extremely happy to have Gustavo join the Kaizen team to help us execute on our South American-focused exploration programs. He possesses diverse experience within the resource management sector and is well versed in ensuring that exploration programs in South America are conducted within a company's social licence to operate.

"With the combined technical experience and expertise of Gustavo and Charlie, I believe that we now have one of the strongest copper-porphyry exploration teams in the region. Gustavo's appointment also demonstrates our confidence in the exploration potential at our Pinaya Copper-Gold Project in Peru, and the potential for adding additional high-quality projects in South America."

Mr. Zulliger is an exploration geologist with more than 22 years of mineral exploration experience, project generation, and project evaluation in the Americas, Southeast Asia, Russia and Mongolia. His work experience has been focused primarily on management and technical issues related to the exploration, geological modeling, and resource evaluation of porphyry copper and epithermal systems. Mr. Zulliger has spent considerable time managing exploration programs in South America and was most recently Chief Geologist, Exploration, South America, for Antofagasta Minerals SA. He previously was Principal Geoscientist for BHP Billiton Minerals Exploration from 2009 to 2011 and Chief Geologist for Resolution Copper from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Zulliger also has worked with Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration, Anglo American Exploration, and Osisko Mining. Mr. Zulliger obtained a B.Sc. in Geology from Universidad Nacional de Córdoba in Argentina.

"It's a great opportunity to join Kaizen at this transformational time in the company's development," said Mr. Zulliger. "I'm looking forward to working with Mr. Peregoodoff and the rest of the Kaizen team as we move forward with the company's exploration programs at the Pinaya Project and elsewhere."

Mr. Zulliger was granted 250,000 stock options on April 1, 2017. The options are exercisable at a price of C$0.215 per share and will vest 33 1/3% on the date of grant, with an additional 33 1/3% vesting twelve (12) months after the date of grant and the remaining 33 1/3% vesting eighteen (18) months after the date of grant. The options expire on April 1, 2022.

