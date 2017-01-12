Kaizen Discovery successfully closes over-subscribed rights offering yielding C$7.3 million in gross proceeds

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) -

Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KZD) ("Kaizen" or "the Company") today announced the closing of its recent rights offering, which expired on January 11, 2017, and confirmed the offering generated approximately C$7.3 million in aggregate gross proceeds. The net proceeds will be primarily used by Kaizen to advance exploration at the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project in Peru and to identify, assess and pursue new resource exploration and development opportunities.

"We are very pleased with the outstanding reception our rights offering received from our shareholders and we greatly appreciate their support. The offering was oversubscribed which is a vote of confidence by our shareholders who are clearly supportive of the transformation we have undertaken. Our exploration plans for the Pinaya Project are well advanced and together with our joint-venture partner, ITOCHU Corporation, we look forward to an exciting drilling campaign in 2017. In addition, the offering significantly enhances our ability to assess and pursue new opportunities and a number of project reviews are currently underway," said Tom Peregoodoff, Kaizen's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Upon the closing of the offering, Kaizen issued a total of 69,191,659 new common shares, which represents 100% of the maximum number of common shares that were available under the rights offering. The Company now has 276,766,636 shares issued and outstanding. Kaizen will distribute new common shares acquired through the rights offering to subscribers on or about three business days after the closing of the offering.

Kaizen's majority shareholder, HPX TechCo Inc. ("HPX"), fully exercised its basic subscription privilege to acquire 46,233,153 new shares. The rights offering was oversubscribed and, as a result, HPX did not acquire any new shares under its standby commitment, whereby HPX agreed to purchase all of the common shares that were not otherwise purchased by holders of the rights under the rights offering. As a result of its participation in the rights offering, HPX's stake in Kaizen remained at 66.8%.

All directors of Kaizen who were issued rights participated in the rights offering at a level equal to or greater than their basic subscription privilege. To the Company's knowledge, insiders of Kaizen, as a group, including HPX and directors and officers of Kaizen, were issued an aggregate of approximately 46.7 million common shares pursuant to the basic subscription privilege granted under the rights offering, and an aggregate of approximately 150,000 common shares pursuant to the additional subscription privilege granted under the rights offering. All other persons, as a group, were issued an aggregate of approximately 14.7 million common shares pursuant to the basic subscription privilege, and an aggregate of approximately 7.6 million common shares pursuant to the additional subscription privilege.

With the completion of the rights offering and fulfillment of the standby commitment by HPX, Kaizen has issued 2,100,000 non-transferable warrants to HPX and the Inter-Corporate Loan Agreement between the Company and HPX dated December 4, 2013, which made available to the Company a C$5.0 million unsecured, revolving loan facility, has been terminated. Each warrant entitles HPX to acquire one common share of Kaizen at an exercise price per common share of C$0.155 at any time on or before January 11, 2022. No cash fees or commissions were paid to HPX or any other subscriber in connection with the rights offering.

