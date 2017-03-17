Kalahari Pocono Mountains Resort doubles in size with an OpenAire-illuminated expansion

Newly-expanded 220,000 square-foot waterpark features more than a dozen new aquatic attractions

Staff and executives of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions broke records on March 17, 2017 as they celebrated the completion of Kalahari Pocono Mountains' Phase II 110,000 square-foot addition. This expansion has doubled the Pennsylvania waterpark's size, giving guests a total of 220,000 square feet of aquatic attractions and earning Kalahari the title of largest indoor waterpark in the United States. With its abundance of natural light this record-breaking waterpark and resort offers visitors an outdoor atmosphere any time of year, thanks to its three skylights, two large translucent roofs, three glass clearstories and two high glass walls designed and built by OpenAire.

This grand opening marks the completion of Phase II of OpenAire's work for the popular African-themed waterpark and resort. Phase I of the park project opened in 2015 with 110,000 square feet of original attractions under an expansive retractable skylight. Kalahari continued with its designers, Architectural Design Consultants Inc. (ADCI), Kraemer Brothers Construction, and OpenAire, on Phase II in 2016 and into 2017. The resort now covers a total of 150 acres and features more than a dozen new slides and attractions. These include the thrilling Sahara Sidewinder and Screaming Hyena slides, which include a near-vertical drop; the swirling Victoria Falls; Coral Cove for younger kids; an expanded lazy river; a swim-up bar; an indoor/outdoor spa; and much more. Kalahari's management are thrilled to open these new attractions, as well as over 500 new guest rooms and extra convention space, in order to meet high demand from throughout the northeastern United States.

OpenAire's expansive, customized skylights ensure that Kalahari guests can experience these great features in an authentic outdoor atmosphere no matter what the weather outside. The completed waterpark includes a soaring glazed roof enclosure measuring 134' x 50' with a 34' high glass front wall and a huge 134' wide glass sidewall rising from a height of 34' to 51'; as well as an incredibly large polycarbonate glazed single-slope roof measuring 134' x 53' feet; three sloping clearstory windows measuring 136' x 6'-8" high and two large pyramid skylights measuring 50' x 50'. Over the slide tower is a ridge skylight measuring 30' x 40', which features two 10' wide retracting roof panels which allows fresh air to enter and naturally vents the moist aquatic atmosphere. These skylights and roofs flood the space with natural light and with the retracting skylight gives Kalahari the best of both an indoor and an outdoor waterpark environment. OpenAire is very proud to complete this multi-year project with Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, which has allowed OpenAire to bring outdoor-style aquatic environments to the world on an unprecedented scale.

About OpenAire

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, environmentally conscious retractable roof structures and skylights for over 25 years. We bring unique visions to life from initial design to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Some of our projects include four cruise liners in Royal Caribbean's new Quantum series of ships; the Rooftop Bar at the Refinery Hotel in New York NY; Restoration Hardware's "RH Gallery" in Chicago IL; Fort Lewis College Observatory for the Geosciences, Physics and Engineering Hall in Durango, CO; Aqua Sferra Water Park (the biggest aluminum dome in the world) in Donetsk, Ukraine; Kalahari in Pocono Mountains PA (the largest waterpark under one roof in the USA); Tropicana Water Park in Stadthagen, Germany; Jay Peak Ski Resort's Pump House Indoor Waterpark in Jay, VT; the Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas NV; and a pool enclosure at the Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel in Toronto, ON. To learn more about OpenAire Inc.'s projects and capabilities, visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter. For more details on this project, please e-mail sales@openaire.com

