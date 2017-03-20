KALEAO and AxxonSoft Bring Its Solution to ISC West

KALEAO co-locates with AxxonSoft to introduce "True Convergence" to attendees at the largest security event in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, NC and CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - KALEAO, an intellectual property and server solutions company, today announced that it is participating at ISC West, April 4-7, 2017 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. KALEAO will be co-located with AxxonSoft, a developer of next-generation open-platform video management software, at booth, #30068. Attendees will learn about the product capabilities of both the companies first-hand.

KALEAO's KMAX server and appliance architecture combines natively converging computation, storage, networking and virtualization into compact, energy efficient, transparent, integrated hardware and software solutions. This architecture is optimal for IO intensive use cases like video surveillance where low latency packet processing is critical.

"We are extremely happy to have been invited by our partner AxxonSoft to attend ISC West," said Greg Nicoloso, General Manager and Business Development Officer, KALEAO. "This proves KMAX's versatility and benefits in the security market."

Video Surveillance benefits with KMAX:

Scalability: The KMAX performance and resource scalability is well suited to support an infinite number of video servers, workstations or video cameras.

Reduce space: 192x 8-core servers in a 3U rack, with 48x SSD slots and embedded 10/40Gb network switch.

Camera uptime: 5X more servers minimizes the impact of a single point of failure.

Green energy savings: < 15W per complete 8-core server, including the compute, memory, storage and networking.

In the last quarter of 2016, KALEAO announced the availability of KMAX, an advanced computing scalability, efficiency and performance density, seamlessly integrating software and hardware. KMAX implements "true convergence," a new approach to hyperconvergence, that provides high density, high performance, low power consumption, and data locality, while allowing the flexibility and agility needed to manage today's IT infrastructure.

The International Security Conference & Exposition -- ISC West -- is the largest event in the U.S. for the physical security industry, covering access control, alarms and monitoring, biometrics, IP security, video surveillance / CCTV, networked security products and more. At ISC West, attendees discover the newest security products and security technology, network with colleagues and security professionals, and gain valuable security industry training and knowledge.

"We are very satisfied that KALEAO will be participating at this important event with us," said Alan Ataev, Director of International Sales Development, AxxonSoft. "We are confident that KALEAO's innovative solution has great potential in the Surveillance market, and are looking forward to our cooperation even beyond this ISC West."

About KALEAO:

KALEAO is spearheading the new generation of enterprise and cloud computing by natively converging computation, storage, networking and virtualization into compact, energy efficient, transparent, integrated hardware and software solutions. Its flagship product, KMAX, offers true converged infrastructure in an extremely compact, scalable and low power platform. KMAX provides all of the benefits of hyperconvergence with advanced software defined hardware and integrated appliance level web-scale application delivery and management platform. KMAX delivers more for less, enabling the effortless deployment and management of the services required across the cloud and modern business. Find out more about KMAX and KALEAO at www.kaleao.com