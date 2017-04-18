KALEAO Brings its "True Converged" Platform to IP Expo Manchester

KMAX, compute, storage and networking in an integrated platform, will be on display at the show

CHARLOTTE, NC and CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - KALEAO, a technologically innovative server solutions company, announced today that its flagship compute, storage, and networking solution, KMAX will be on display at IP Expo Manchester, to be held April 26th and 27th at Manchester Central. KALEAO will be located at stand L230.

"After introducing our KMAX platform at IP Expo in London last year, we are looking forward to attending the event in Manchester," said Giampietro Tecchiolli, CEO, KALEAO. "KMAX has been widely recognized as a significant player in the hyperconverged market, poised to provide to the marketplace more operational efficiency, better service and lower TCO. We are truly looking forward to the near future as KMAX delivers its unique value across the server and hyperconverged markets."

KMAX is available in two editions; a Server Edition, that includes KALEAO hardware and essential software for an open, tightly converged platform, or the Appliance Edition, built on the KMAX server with full true hyperconverged functionality in an integrated, turn-key, appliance-based solution.

With six top IT events under one roof, 100+ exhibitors and 100+ free to attend seminar sessions, IP EXPO Manchester touts itself as being the must-attend Manchester IT event of the year for CIOs, heads of IT, security specialists, heads of insight and tech experts. The event showcases brand new exclusive content and senior level insights from across the IT industry, and will feature the latest technological developments in IT. IP EXPO Manchester incorporates six events under one roof including: Cloud, Cyber Security, Networks & Infrastructure, AI, Analytics & IOT, DevOps and Open Source.

About KALEAO:

KALEAO is spearheading the new generation of enterprise and cloud computing by natively converging computation, storage, networking and virtualization into compact, energy efficient, transparent, integrated hardware and software solutions. Its flagship product, KMAX, offers true converged infrastructure in an extremely compact, scalable and low power platform. KMAX provides all of the benefits of hyperconvergence with advanced software defined hardware and integrated appliance level web-scale application delivery and management platform. KMAX delivers more for less, enabling the effortless deployment and management of the services required across the cloud and modern business. Find out more about KMAX and KALEAO at www.kaleao.com