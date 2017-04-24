KALEAO Partners With CREAplus to Bring KMAX to Southern and Eastern Europe

CREAplus to distribute KMAX and introduce "true convergence" to the market

CHARLOTTE, NC and CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - KALEAO, a technologically innovative server solutions company, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with CREAplus, a consulting, implementation, software developer and distributor located in Italy specializing in delivering value added solutions to the Southern and Eastern European region. CREAplus will promote and distribute KALEAO's KMAX in Italy, Croatia, Serbia, Hungary, Greece, Slovenia, Albania, Montenegro and Cyprus.

"We have been looking for a KMAX-like platform for quite some time," commented Michele Barbiero, Managing Director, CREAplus. "KALEAO was able to nicely roll out a platform which the market is now ready and hungry for and that will allow CREAplus to grow with this market and to become a strategic partner for KALEAO."

KALEAO's KMAX is currently distributed under the company's Early Access Program and will be available for mass production in July of 2017. KMAX is a compact and low power integrated software and hardware platform that provides all of the benefits of a hyperconverged platform. KMAX provides what KALEAO calls "true convergence" by leveraging advanced software-defined hardware and appliance-level web-scale application delivery and management. It is compatible with the vast open source Linux-based software ecosystem available for ARM platforms.

"CREAplus is a significant player in the Southern and Eastern European market and we are looking forward to growing our presence in the territory through their channels," said Greg Nicoloso, General Manager and Business Development Officer, KALEAO. "KALEAO will continue to stay focused on providing companies with the best and most technologically advanced server platforms and this partnership is proof that our efforts and vision are in line with the market's evolution."

About KALEAO:

KALEAO is spearheading the new generation of enterprise and cloud computing by natively converging computation, storage, networking and virtualization into compact, energy efficient, transparent, integrated hardware and software solutions. Its flagship product, KMAX, offers true converged infrastructure in an extremely compact, scalable and low power platform. KMAX provides all of the benefits of hyperconvergence with advanced software defined hardware and integrated appliance level web-scale application delivery and management platform. KMAX delivers more for less, enabling the effortless deployment and management of the services required across the cloud and modern business. Find out more about KMAX and KALEAO at www.kaleao.com

About CREAplus:

CREAplus is an independent consulting, implementation, software development and distribution firm focused comprehensively on IT security and related technologies. Through the synergy of extensive experience and knowledge of highly qualified IT security and software development experts, CREAplus gives its customers full support for implementing secure e-business.

With more than two decades of experience with authentication technology, encryption solutions, data protection, digital signatures, smart card management systems as well as security hardware, CREAplus has a strong position and reputation in the region. CREAplus is based in Italy and Slovenia.