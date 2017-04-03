KALEAO Partners With Network Allies to Bring Its Solutions to Market

Network Allies to integrate KMAX into its offerings

CHARLOTTE, NC and CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - KALEAO, an intellectual property and server solutions company, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with Network Allies, a provider of application-specific computing solutions. Based in Massachusetts, Network Allies specializes in complex system integration for server solutions, technical and support services to the North American market.

"We are very impressed with KALEAO's product portfolio and tremendous potential in our various vertical markets," said Jim Reinhold, President and CEO, Network Allies. "We are extremely confident that with KALEAO and our ability to customize its systems, we will be able to grow our presence in the market and position Network Allies as one of the most competitive system integrators in this space."

KALEAO's KMAX was launched in October 2016 at IP EXPO in London, UK. The KMAX server/appliance removes the typical performance overhead when layering applications over a virtualized, hyperconverged platform, enabling appliance simplicity and the flexibility of a software-defined solution. Leveraging all-flash storage for higher performance densities and energy savings and the cost advantages of ARM 64-bit hardware, KMAX is capable of achieving significant improvements in efficiency and scalability.

"Network Allies is our first formal partnership in the United States and we are extremely confident that with their in-depth capabilities and knowledge of the market we will be able to position KMAX as one of the best selling platforms currently available," said Greg Nicoloso, General Manager and Business Development Officer, KALEAO. "As ever, KALEAO will always focus on providing partners, such as Network Allies, with the most advanced server platforms available since it is through these strategic relationships that we will achieve our very ambitious goals in the years to come."

About KALEAO:

KALEAO is spearheading the new generation of enterprise and cloud computing by natively converging computation, storage, networking and virtualization into compact, energy efficient, transparent, integrated hardware and software solutions. Its flagship product, KMAX, offers true converged infrastructure in an extremely compact, scalable and low power platform. KMAX provides all of the benefits of hyperconvergence with advanced software defined hardware and integrated appliance level web-scale application delivery and management platform. KMAX delivers more for less, enabling the effortless deployment and management of the services required across the cloud and modern business. Find out more about KMAX and KALEAO at www.kaleao.com

About Network Allies

Network Allies was founded in 2002 and is a leading provider of application-specific computing solutions, including system integration, design and engineering, logistics and support, and program management services enabling Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to accelerate time-to-market, reduce costs and optimize performance. We offer a full range of world-class hardware platforms and related technical services, and work with leading computer manufacturers and distributors to deliver custom or commercial off-the-shelf solutions that provide an optimal fit for the requirements of the end user.

Network Allies operates facilities in Massachusetts, Illinois and Georgia.