KALEAO Partners with Tuangru to Provide Value Added Services to Customers in North America

Tuangru to distribute KALEAO's solutions across the region

CHARLOTTE, NC and CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - KALEAO, an intellectual property and server solutions company, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Tuangru, a data center management (DCM) platform for new and disruptive technologies. Tuangru, located in Vancouver, Canada, will be a distributor and value added reseller of KALEAO.

Tuangru is the latest addition to a growing list of strategic partners that KALEAO is building on to achieve new and improved levels of success in the market. Tuangru's DCM enables the procurement, deployment, monitoring and measurement of data center technologies all in one place. The company will provide KALEAO's customers with differentiating DCM capabilities and will streamline procurement processes via its on-line configuration system.

"At Tuangru we focus on delivering to customers the best and most appropriate solutions for their needs," commented Jad Jebara, President and CEO, Tuangru. "With a partner like KALEAO, we will continue to maintain our promise to customers, which is to provide them with innovative, reliable, cost-effective solutions capable of fulfilling their requirements and ultimately improving their bottom line."

KALEAO provides a new generation of enterprise and cloud computing by natively converging computation, storage, networking and virtualization into compact, energy efficient, transparent, integrated hardware and software solutions. KALEAO's KMAX was launched in Q4 of 2016. The platform removes the typical performance overhead when layering applications over a virtualized, hyperconverged platform, enabling appliance simplicity and the flexibility of a software-defined solution.

"I am very excited about our partnership and cooperation with Tuangru," said Michael Duhamel, Vice President of Sales, KALEAO. "This partnership is a recognition of the power of KALEAO's technological solution, KMAX, in the server appliance market. This partnership reinforces the strength and validity of KALEAO's KMAX server and appliance. With partners such as Tuangru, we will be able to support customers across North America and beyond."

About KALEAO:

KALEAO is spearheading the new generation of enterprise and cloud computing by natively converging computation, storage, networking and virtualization into compact, energy efficient, transparent, integrated hardware and software solutions. Its flagship product, KMAX, offers true converged infrastructure in an extremely compact, scalable and low power platform. KMAX provides all of the benefits of hyperconvergence with advanced software defined hardware and integrated appliance level web-scale application delivery and management platform. KMAX delivers more for less, enabling the effortless deployment and management of the services required across the cloud and modern business. Find out more about KMAX and KALEAO at www.kaleao.com

About Tuangru

Today's data center must scale, be agile and proactively cut costs to survive in the new era of big data, cloud, mobile and social. Tuangru is a Data Center Management (DCM) platform that allows operators to procure, deploy, monitor and measure data center technologies through their web browser. The company's founders include former executives of Peer 1 Hosting, a hosting service provider that was acquired in 2013 by Cogeco Communications Inc. for $635 million. Tuangru was recently named Deloitte's Technology Fast50 Companies-to-Watch in Canada. For more information, please visit www.tuangru.com.