Kaltura Introduces New Mobile Video Player SDK for iOS and Android

Faster, leaner SDK delivers market-leading player speed for enhanced viewer engagement

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, today introduced a faster, leaner version of the Kaltura Mobile Video Player SDK for iOS and Android phones/tablets. Available immediately, this native software provides the framework and tools for embedding the Kaltura Video Player into iOS/Android applications. The new Mobile Video Player SDK has been designed from the ground up to produce market-leading performance and the ultimate mobile viewing experience. It delivers an incredibly fast load time of under 1 second, as well as optimized APIs for shorter integration cycles, allowing developers to quickly and easily build custom applications using the player framework.

The ultra-fast loading speeds are especially important for publishers and developers who want to add more functionality to mobile services - such as various DRM technologies, multi-audio tracks, captions, and a mix of monetization options - without impacting video load time. The player also supports casting to Google Cast and Apple AirPlay as well as downloading videos for secure offline viewing.

Kaltura's new Mobile Video Player SDK for iOS and Android is fully integrated with the Kaltura platform, which supports all major playback options (HLS/DASH). In addition, the player natively supports Kaltura's market-leading DRM module. The player selects the required DRM dynamically - based on the operating system and device type used - and the platform does the encryption and licensing in real-time, saving publishers on DRM and storage costs. Kaltura supports all major mobile DRM technologies: Widevine Modular/Classic for Android devices and Apple Fairplay for iOS devices. It also supports any VAST- compliant ad server, the IAB's Video Multiple Ad Playlist (VMAP) specification, and Google's IMA plugin. Supported ad types include: pre-rolls, post-rolls, mid-rolls, and companion ads.

"As video service providers look to add more complexity and intelligence to their mobile offerings to enhance the viewing experience, the requirement for an advanced mobile video player that can handle all the background heavy lifting and still offer a near-real time load time is rapidly becoming a must-have," commented Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura Co-founder, Chairman and CEO. "Our new Mobile Video Player SDK for iOS and Android makes this possible - Kaltura customers can add multiple audio tracks, a mix of payment options, captions and much more to their mobile players without compromising player load times."

Key features supported include: online and offline playback, live streaming, on-the-fly DRM selection, multiple audio tracks, captions, multiple monetization options, Chromecast/AirPlay support, and support for Kaltura's advanced analytics including Youbora.

The Kaltura Mobile Video Player SDK for iOS and Android has already been integrated with the Kaltura MediaSpace mobile apps for Kaltura's market-leading YouTube-like video portal and with the Kaltura OTT TV end user mobile apps. Existing customers are in the process of being migrated over to the new version.

The demo apps are now available for download from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

For further information please click here to visit the documentation page.

