Kaltura and Oregan Introduce Cloud TV Transformation and Legacy Migration Blueprint for Service Providers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, and Oregan Networks, a pioneering British technology company which specializes in Pay TV client solutions, today jointly announced a strategic collaboration for advancing cloud TV transformation.

The two companies have developed a solution that enables service providers to transform their legacy services into hybrid cloud TV services while protecting existing legacy investments. The solution will allow integration of new cloud TV-based features and capabilities within legacy Set-Top-Boxes.

Oregan CEO, Mark Perry commented, "Oregan's client-side smart technology and integration services, combined with Kaltura's modular cloud TV platform came together naturally and organically, creating a platform blueprint sought after by many operators that are aiming to evolve their current Pay TV service while prolonging the lifecycle of legacy STB deployments."

Co-founder, President and General Manager of Media and Telecom at Kaltura, Dr. Shay David added, "The way viewers today are consuming TV is forcing global telecommunication firms to rework their IPTV strategy and launch transformative cloud TV services. Our ability to connect our cloud TV platform into legacy STBs not only helps save costs in the migration process but enables new services to reach their entire existing subscriber base simultaneously."

Perry added, "With the rapid consolidation we are seeing in today's market, a strong end-to-end offering which is credible and based on proven, widely accepted cross-ecosystem engineering standards is a winning formula, reducing the operational risks of service providers on a path towards a new generation of high-quality home entertainment."

To learn more, visit the Kaltura booth at IBC, stand # 2.B29.

About Oregan Networks

Oregan Networks provides an open Pay TV client middleware platform and expert system integration services for broadcast and telecoms operators. Oregan powers millions of Digital TV devices deployed by leading telecoms and digital media product manufacturers, including British Telecom, Telefonica, NTT, Sony, Philips and Sharp.

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, OVP (Online Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform) and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal.

Kaltura's Media and Telecom business unit helps companies make the transition to a fully-fledged Cloud TV service that caters to the exacting demands of modern TV viewers.

The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform lets companies experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior to optimize engagement and better meet business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com.