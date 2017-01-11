Kalytera Therapeutics Begins Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KALY) ("Kalytera") today announced that its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KALY".

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera (TSX VENTURE:KALY) is pioneering the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of novel cannabinoid medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs.

Kalytera is focused first on developing a new class of proprietary cannabidiol ("CBD") therapeutics. CBD is a remarkable compound that has shown activity against a number of pharmacological targets. However, there are limitations associated with natural CBD, including its poor oral bioavailability and short half-life. Kalytera is developing innovative CBD formulations and prodrugs in an effort to overcome these limitations, and to target specific disease sites within the body. Kalytera intends to file composition of matter and method of use patents covering its novel inventions, with the goal of limiting future competition.

