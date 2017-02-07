Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) -

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KALY) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") is pleased to announce a first tranche ("First Tranche") closing of its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company. The First Tranche closing consisted of the issuance of 29,833,300 Common Shares at a price of CDN$0.45 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of CDN$13,424,985. Clarus Securities Inc., as lead agent, together with Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Agents"), acted as agents for and on behalf of the Company in connection with the Offering. Up to a further 3,500,033 Common Shares may be issued in subsequent tranches of the Offering representing up to a further CDN$1,575,015 in gross proceeds (for a total of up to 33,333,333 Common Shares representing total gross proceeds of up to CDN$15,000,000). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for the acquisition of Talent Biotechs Ltd., to complete work required to advance the Talent Biotechs product into Phase 2b clinical testing for FDA purposes, and for general corporate and working capital purposes. Pursuant to the First Tranche, the Agents received a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and 2,088,331 broker warrants, each of which is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at the Offering Price until February 7, 2019.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to appoint a nominee of the largest subscriber in the Offering, Anson Funds, to the Company's board of directors, after closing.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on June 8, 2017 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kalytera") is pioneering the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of novel cannabinoid medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs.

Kalytera is focused first on developing a new class of proprietary cannabidiol ("CBD") therapeutics. CBD is a remarkable compound that has shown activity against a number of pharmacological targets. However, there are limitations associated with natural CBD, including its poor oral bioavailability. Kalytera is developing innovative CBD formulations and prodrugs in an effort to overcome these limitations, and to target specific disease sites within the body. Kalytera intends to file composition of matter and method of use patents covering its novel inventions, with the goal of limiting future competition.

