Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Private Placement

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KALY) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which a syndicate of agents (the "Agents") led by Clarus Securities Inc. ("Clarus"), and including Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., has agreed to act on behalf of the Company, on a "best efforts" agency basis, in connection with a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 24,000,000 common shares (each a "Share"), at a price of per Share of $0.50 (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12,000,000.

In connection with the services to be performed by the Agents, the Company will pay a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and that number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") as is equal to 7.0% of the number of Shares issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant shall be exercisable into one Share at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for the acquisition of Talent Biotechs Ltd., to complete work required to advance the Talent Biotechs product into Phase 2b clinical testing for FDA purposes, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This proposed Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation.

The Shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about February 7, 2017 or such other date as may be agreed to by the Company and Clarus (the "Closing Date"). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kalytera") is pioneering the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of novel cannabinoid medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs.

Kalytera is focused first on developing a new class of proprietary cannabidiol ("CBD") therapeutics. CBD is a remarkable compound that has shown activity against a number of pharmacological targets. However, there are limitations associated with natural CBD, including its poor oral bioavailability and short half-life. Kalytera is developing innovative CBD formulations and prodrugs in an effort to overcome these limitations, and to target specific disease sites within the body. Kalytera intends to file composition of matter and method of use patents covering its novel inventions, with the goal of limiting future competition.

