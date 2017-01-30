Kandou to Demonstrate Glasswing PHY at DesignCon 2017

Kandou also to participate in OIF CEI-112G Panel

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 30, 2017) - Kandou Bus has announced that it will demonstrate its Chord™ signaling link technology at the DesignCon 2017 Conference and speak in an Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) panel. Kandou, in collaboration with Keysight, will demonstrate its Glasswing PHY on the show floor and describe the next generation Glasswing. In the OIF panel presentation in the technical conference, Kandou will describe why its innovative coding-based link technology should be the industry's next choice for in-package, high-rate interconnect.

"Chord signaling reduces the gap to the Shannon capacity for a given channel," said Amin Shokrollahi, CEO and Founder of Kandou Bus. "Our implementation of this new form of signalling allows system designers and chip architects to increase bandwidth and save power in multi-chip module solutions."

In-Package Interconect PHY Supports New Chip Architectures

The core of Kandou's innovative technology is a novel signaling method called Chord signaling in which correlated signals are sent across more than two correlated wires. Bandwidth can be increased by a factor of 2-4X and power can be reduced by 50 percent or more, all with NRZ-like signal integrity.

The Glasswing PHY allows system chips that are too large to yield well to be divided into smaller, higher yielding pieces and connected on a multi-chip module with low power consumption. Long reach SerDes PHYs and the logic circuits that surround them are good candidates to be put onto a separate tile chip. This also allows a SerDes tile chip to have a separate development path over time as compared to the system chips that connect to it.

DesignCon Details

Kandou will be in booth 218 on the show floor at DesignCon 2017 at the Santa Clara, Convention Center, which is open February 1st and 2nd from 11-6 on each day.

In Track 8 on Tuesday afternoon from 4:45 - 6:00 PM, Kandou VP of Product Management Brian Holden will participate in the OIF panel "CEI-112G: The Next Wave of Electrical Interfaces." His panel presentation is entitled "The CEI-112G in MCM Project."

The complete DesignCon technical program can be found at http://www.designcon.com

About Kandou Bus S.A.

Bandwidth and power challenges for next-generation links are being addressed by the industry's leading standards organizations such as OIF, IEEE and JEDEC. Kandou advocates for industry standards, contributing its technology and support via membership and board positions within these organizations.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and founded in 2011, Kandou Bus is an innovative interface technology company specializing in the the invention, design, license and implementation of unmatched chip-to-chip link solutions. Kandou's Chord™ signaling technology lowers power consumption and improves overall performance of semiconductors, unlocking new capabilities in electronic devices and systems. http://www.kandou.com.

About the OIF

The OIF facilitates the development and deployment of interoperable networking solutions and services. Members collaborate to drive Implementation Agreements (IAs) and interoperability demonstrations to accelerate and maximize market adoption of advanced internetworking technologies. OIF work applies to optical and electrical interconnects, optical component and network processing technologies, and to network control and operations including software defined networks and network function virtualization. The OIF actively supports and extends the work of national and international standards bodies. Launched in 1998, the OIF is the only industry group uniting representatives from across the spectrum of networking, including many of the world's leading service providers, system vendors, component manufacturers, software and testing vendors. Information on the OIF can be found at http://www.oiforum.com.

