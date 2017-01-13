Kaplan Lawyers PC Work with Auto Body Shops to Help Customers

The New York personal injury law firm said that they share a common interest with auto body repair shops: meeting the needs of clients.

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Vehicle crash-related injuries cost Americans a total of $871 billion every year, including economic and societal costs. As the number of auto crashes have been on the rise, one law firm is helping clients meet financial obstacles through allies in the auto repair world.

New York personal injury firm Kaplan Lawyers PC say their efforts to help victims win compensation after a crash benefit more than just their clients -- they also help auto body repair shops.

"Auto body repair shops have the same priorities we do," said John Tucker, director of case management at Kaplan Lawyers PC. "We both aim to help our clients move on with their lives after a crash."

The firm streamlines their clients' claim process, which benefits auto body repair shops by ensuring they'll receive timely payment for the repairs they make on a customer's vehicle, Tucker said. Kaplan Lawyers PC helps clients receive prompt police reports, determine liability faster and gain more leverage with insurance carriers over property damage, he said.

"These shops want to make sure their customers are taken care of," Tucker said. "We're proud that auto body repair shops trust us to provide legal assistance to their customers. They know that when they refer customers to our firm, we get results and everybody wins."

In 2015, the United States experienced the largest traffic crash increase in nearly five decades. In the first six months of 2016, the number of crashes increased over 10 percent from the same period in 2015, an indication that crash rates are still rising.

The trend means that more people will need help with both repairs and injury claims, Tucker said. Kaplan Lawyers PC expect their relationship with auto body repair shops to become even more important to clients.

"Drivers involved in vehicle crashes need a strong network of support," Tucker said. "By working with auto body repair shops to speed up the compensation process, we are able to give them the help they need."

About Kaplan Lawyers PC

The attorneys at Kaplan Lawyers PC help clients in legal matters ranging from personal injury claims to workers' compensation disputes. They have locations in New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau County and Suffolk County. Visit the Kaplan Lawyers PC website to learn more.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/13/11G127364/Images/John_Tucker_-1-6d1699004c1f9552a61975bf61dbabb4.jpg