Karbo Communications Wins Gold 2017 Hermes Creative Award

Leading Tech PR Agency Wins Award for Best Online Placement in Fortune Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Karbo Communications, Inc., a top ranked U.S. tech PR and Marketing agency, today announced the firm has won a gold 2017 Hermes Creative Award for Best Online Placement. The winning article was the result of an opportunistic news campaign the agency executed for enterprise software client, Vendavo, which resulted in a front page feature in Fortune.

Vendavo is a leading pricing and profit optimization company serving the Fortune 500. The company's marketing team hired Karbo Communications for the agency's ability to leverage breaking news and trends to secure thought leadership and customer leads. When the EpiPen pricing scandal hit the news, Karbo Communications executed a media outreach campaign offering a Vendavo executive as a pharmaceutical pricing expert. The pitch focused on how companies can avoid a pricing crisis. In addition to interviews with national newspapers and magazines, the agency secured the Fortune feature.

"Results-driven PR doesn't wait for product and company announcements," said Karbo Communications CEO, Julie Karbo. "Our teams constantly scan the news, looking for opportunities to leverage our clients' expertise and position them as forerunners. It's this kind of first-mover approach that drives sales and thought leadership."

The Hermes Creative Awards are an international competition administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communications professionals. The 2017 competition received more than 6,000 entries from around the world -- including corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, graphic design shops, production companies, web and digital creators and freelancers.

About Karbo Communications

Karbo Communications, Inc. is a leading digital technology PR and marketing agency located in the hub of innovation, San Francisco's South of Market area (SoMA). A full-service agency, Karbo Communications offers an extensive array of innovative digital services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development and more. Karbo Communications has helped to disrupt markets through strategic communications programs for groundbreaking companies such as Apple, eBay, Digg, Oracle, Equinix, Chomp, Cisco and Peribit. The Karbo Communications team brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry's entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership for a range of clients, from start-ups to leading global organizations. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com or follow us on Twitter @KarboCo, Facebook and LinkedIn.