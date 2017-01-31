Karbo Communications Wins TDK U.S.A. Corporation Account

Leading Tech PR Agency Will Provide Branding, PR Services to Leading Provider of Communications, Energy, Automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) Components

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Karbo Communications, Inc., a top ranked U.S. tech PR and Marketing agency, today announced it has been appointed the public relations (PR) agency of record for TDK U.S.A. Corporation (TUC), a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation (TYO: 6762). TDK Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar global provider of Information and Communications Technology (ICT, including the IoT), Automotive and Industrial/Energy components that are driving growth for both consumer and industrial products.

"TDK U.S.A. Corporation conducted an extensive U.S. agency search and in the final analysis, we chose Karbo Communications because they provide the optimal combination of strategic expertise and state-of-the-art digital PR and branding services," said Rich Meher, director, Corporate Communications, TUC. Meher is based in TUC's Chicago office. "Karbo's senior executives work with us on a day-to-day basis, helping us to identify and tell the story of what truly differentiates us in IoT, in an increasingly crowded and noisy market."

"TDK knows that superior products and outstanding partnerships alone don't ensure market leadership," said Julie Karbo, founder and CEO of Karbo Communications. "We are very excited to play a large role in their U.S. marketing efforts going forward, utilizing creativity and strategic insight to help the company drive sales in vertical markets such as automotive, information and communications technology, and industrial, including renewable energy."

Karbo Communications' digital PR services include corporate and product PR, positioning/messaging, naming, branding, launches, community development, blogger/influencer marketing, end-to-end social media management (including social advertising), writing, video creation, survey development and promotion, visual branding, website design, sales and customer materials, e-commerce, and conference/event programs.

Additional Karbo Communications' clients include eBay Advertising, a leader in digital advertising services; RTI, the connectivity platform for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT); and Logitech, a leading personal and corporate peripheral provider.

About TDK Corporation/TDK U.S.A. Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes electronic components, modules and systems* marketed under the product brands TDK and EPCOS, TDK-Lambda brand power supplies as well as magnetic application products, energy devices, flash memory application devices, and others. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and consumer, automotive and industrial electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America.

TDK U.S.A. Corporation (TUC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation (TDK) and the regional headquarters and parent company for the TDK companies operating in the Americas. TUC is a New York corporation and was established in 1981.

* The product portfolio includes ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites, inductors, high-frequency components, piezo and protection components, and sensors.

About Karbo Communications

Karbo Communications, Inc. is a leading digital technology PR and marketing agency located in the hub of innovation, San Francisco's South of Market area (SoMa). A full-service agency, Karbo Communications offers an extensive array of innovative digital services, including branding, corporate and product PR, social media, creative services, content development and more, Karbo has helped to disrupt markets through strategic communications programs for groundbreaking companies such as Apple, eBay, Digg, Oracle, Equinix, Chomp, Cisco and Peribit.

The Karbo Com team brings industry knowledge, strategic thinking, creativity and the best of the tech industry's entrepreneurial spirit to create and amplify market leadership for a range of clients, from start-ups to leading global organizations. For more information, visit www.karbocom.com or follow us on Twitter @KarboCo, Facebook and LinkedIn.