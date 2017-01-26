Karen Willem Joins SugarCRM as Chief Financial Officer

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - SugarCRM® Inc., the company that enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable CRM solution on the market, today announced that Karen Willem has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO). In this role, she will be responsible for SugarCRM's financial operations, as well all other General and Administrative functions. She will report to SugarCRM CEO Larry Augustin.

Willem joins SugarCRM from LILEE Systems, a leading provider of advanced IoT products for the transportation industry, where she was CFO. Prior to LILEE, Willem also served as the CFO at iPass, one of the world's largest Wi-Fi network providers, and Xsigo Systems, a leader in virtualization technology that was acquired by Oracle. Willem has also held executive positions at Openwave Systems, Cassatt Corporation and Brio Software, where she led the highly successful IPO.

"I'm thrilled that Karen has decided to join the SugarCRM team. Having been the CFO at both startups and large public companies, Karen brings a wealth of experience to SugarCRM," said Augustin. "She is the rare CFO who can work with sales and marketing to drive growth while also running a tight fiscal ship. Karen will be a valuable addition, helping SugarCRM grow as we disrupt the CRM industry status quo."

SugarCRM is the industry's leading company focused exclusively on customer relationship management. Sugar is the CRM for mavericks and innovative, forward-thinking change agents who dare to be different. It appeals to companies that question the status quo and view Sugar as the chance to find a better way to grow their business and help their employees do their jobs better.

