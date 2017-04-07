Karl Strauss Recognized as One of "San Diego's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For"

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Karl Strauss Brewing Company is proud to have been recognized as one of "San Diego's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" in 2017. Each year, The National Association for Business Resources honors companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole.

To determine the award winners, the program evaluates the human resources practices utilized and conducts an internal survey that asks employees what it's like to work for their company across a variety of categories.

The top three most favorably rated categories for Karl Strauss were: Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, and Teamwork & Cooperation.

"We proudly uphold our company's core values and do our best to create an enjoyable and fulfilling work environment that inspires our team to bring their best to work each day." - Kristin Brookins Costello, Chief Administrative Officer, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

The San Diego-based brewing company was founded on core values that promote caring for their community and environment; building authentic relationships; respecting and sharing their craft; and learning, improving, and growing. They demonstrate these values in a variety of ways such as regular beach cleanups, educational programs that support leadership and career growth, participation in company events, scholarship opportunities, charitable donations, and many more.

Karl Strauss was also recently highlighted as a "blueprint for success" in a case study conducted by YouEarnedIt, the internal Rewards & Recognition program they utilize to unify their large network of team members. They were praised for using their carefully crafted core values to tailor the platform to successfully promote their unique company culture.

The award-winning company's workforce has grown from 734 team members to just over 1,000 in the last year with the opening of two new Brewpubs in Southern California.

For more information about Karl Strauss Brewing Company and available career opportunities, visit www.karlstrauss.com.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has pioneered the craft beer scene since 1989 with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. The brewery has won 99 medals since 2009 and was recently honored with the 2016 "Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year" award at the Great American Beer Festival. For more information visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/7/11G135426/Images/G135426-5dc95b60190ea7a982719fe7ac967e95.jpg