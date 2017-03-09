Karl Strauss Supports Local Music with San Diego Music Awards Partnership

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Karl Strauss Brewing Company is proud to announce a new partnership with the San Diego Music Foundation. The brewery is sponsoring the foundation's annual San Diego Music Awards which honors local musicians. To celebrate the occasion and raise money for the foundation, KARL is throwing a must-attend kickoff party at their Tasting Room & Beer Garden in PB featuring live performances by several of San Diego's best musicians.

Karl Strauss has a long history of supporting local art and music. Their summer event series (Arts & Amps) provides a platform for local artists and musicians to showcase their talents. KARL also partners with Rowlbertos Media to present the award-winning Youtube video series, "A Red Trolley Show", featuring live, impromptu, acoustic performances on the MTS trolley by local and international bands.

"We take pride in our San Diego roots and we're honored to be part of this diverse community of creative people. We are happy to support local artisans who take their respective crafts as seriously as we take brewing beer and we look forward to our new relationship with the San Diego Music Foundation." - Paul Segura, R&D Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

The Music Awards Kickoff Party happens this Saturday, March 11th at KARL's main brewery and Tasting Room in Pacific Beach. The party will feature live performances by 2017 award nominees Tolan Shaw (best singer/songwriter), Birdy Bardot (best pop), and Rebecca Jade & The Cold Fact (best live performance). To help generate funds for the San Diego Music Foundation, KARL and Taylor Guitars partnered up and will be raffling off a variety of prizes at the event including some of Taylor's world renowned guitars. The event runs from 3pm to 8pm with music starting around 4pm.

The party also serves as a celebration of KARL's collaboration brew with Taylor Guitars. The beer ("614") is a Farmhouse Ale brewed with torrefied maple wood that Taylor uses to make their coveted 600 guitar series. The party offers guests a chance to enjoy the brew and pick up a 22oz bomber to take home. Beyond being available at Saturday's event, 614 will be sold for a very limited time at fine retail establishments throughout San Diego including all Karl Strauss brewpubs.

For more information about Karl Strauss, the San Diego Music Awards Kickoff Party, and the Taylor collab visit www.karlstrauss.com.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has pioneered the craft beer scene since 1989 with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. The brewery has won 99 medals since 2009 and was recently honored with the 2016 "Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year" award at the Great American Beer Festival. For more information visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

