Karl Strauss Teams Up With Sierra Nevada for Red IPA Collaboration Brew

Karl Strauss Brewing Company is excited to announce the release of a collaboration brew with Sierra Nevada. For the 2017 installment of Sierra's North by South (NxS) California-based collaboration series, the breweries just released a Red IPA.

The beer was inspired by each of the legacy companies' most iconic brews -- Sierra's Pale Ale and KARL's Red Trolley. The brewers wanted to leverage the unique characteristics of each beer to create something new and different.

This Red IPA showcases the hop forward qualities of Sierra's Pale Ale and the dark fruit flavors of KARL's Red Trolley.

"Collaborating with Sierra Nevada has been an incredible experience. They are one of the best in the business, and their pioneering spirit and great beer inspired many of us to get into craft beer. For this collaboration brew we wanted to create a fusion of two of our flagship beers, their Pale Ale and our Irish Red. After several test brews, I think we dialed in the perfect recipe." - Matt Johnson, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

The breweries are traveling across their home state on a "California Roadshow" where their brewmasters will make stops to celebrate the release with craft beer fans.

NxS Red IPA is available in draft and bombers throughout California.

For more information about the NxS Red IPA collaboration brew and the California Roadshow, visit www.karlstrauss.com.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has pioneered the craft beer scene since 1989 with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Wreck Alley Imperial Stout. The brewery has won 99 medals since 2009 and was recently honored with the "Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year" award at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival. For more information visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

