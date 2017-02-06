Karsten Energy Announces Shares Transferred to NEX

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - Karsten Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE:KAY) ("Karsten" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or "TSXV") has transferred the Company's shares to the NEX Board of the Exchange ("NEX").

In accordance with TSXV Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 2 company. Therefore, the Company must transfer its shares from trading on the TSXV and transition to the NEX. Effective as of market open on February 6, 2017 Karsten's listing will transfer to the NEX, Karsten's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 6, 2017, Karsten is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from KAY to KAY.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the Exchange.

