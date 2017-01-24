Kaseya Advances Remote Monitoring and Management Through Release of Next-Generation Solution

Kaseya VSA 9.4 delivers cross platform support for enhanced scalability, increased automation, cloud backup and extended technician capabilities

NEW YORK, NY and MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small to midsized businesses (SMBs), today announced the general availability of Kaseya VSA 9.4, the industry's only second-generation remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution. Available both on-premises and in the cloud, the new technology delivers cross platform support for Windows, macOS and Linux, allowing for comprehensive IT systems management across any environment.

The latest release of Kaseya VSA features next-generation innovations developed specifically for advanced MSPs and enterprise IT departments. New features promote policy-based automation with proactive remediation all to increase overall team productivity. The Kaseya automation framework allows companies to securely take charge of their infrastructure by transparently and remotely managing servers, desktops, mobile devices, home-based desktops and network devices -- all from a single central management console. Built on a foundation that promotes the best user technician experience in the industry, Kaseya VSA is the ideal RMM solution for growing IT departments.

New features and functionality in Kaseya VSA 9.4 include:

Enhanced Technician Experience:

Live Connect On Demand extends the support capabilities of VSA, enabling customers to conduct remote sessions with end users who do not have a Kaseya agent installed.

Instantly manage printers, switches, routers and other networked devices remotely over a secure socket shell (SSH) from a single dashboard without any network configuration.

Kaseya Extensions provide one-click deployment and execution of favorite support applications and utilities on any device, so your tools are always live.

Live Connect Mobile brings Kaseya's world-class technician experience to mobile devices enabling IT professionals to troubleshoot issues while they are on the go.

Real-time remote control recording provides a complete visual audit trail to improve support quality and streamline regulatory compliance.

Universal Search saves time by providing faster access to users, agents, groups and views across the entire organization.

Cloud Back-Up:

File, folder and full image backup for Windows PCs, Windows servers, Macs and virtual machines, including Hyper-V, VMware and Xen.

Complete flexibility to backup locally, to Kaseya's low-cost cloud storage environment or to your own cloud.

Advanced compression and deduplication technology makes efficient use of bandwidth and storage usage, while AES-256 encryption keeps data safe.

Improved Discovery:

Kaseya's best-in-class discovery engine has improved to make finding and categorizing machines more accurate and comprehensive. Updated discovery algorithms fingerprint all devices on a network and automate the deployment of patches, software, antivirus and monitoring.

Multi-subnet scanning support greatly simplifies discovery by allowing a single probe to discover entire environments across network boundaries.

Cross Platform Enhancements:

Deep support for new Red Hat 7 and Ubuntu 16 Linux distributions.

New policy management for Windows Server 2016 and Mac Sierra operating systems.

Supporting Quotes:

"We continue to advance our products and services in order to stay in front of our customers' ever evolving technology needs. VSA is at the forefront of this product acceleration, as we continue to push the envelope to provide the industry's leading, next-generation, remote IT management platform," said Mike Puglia, chief product officer for Kaseya. "From enhanced scalability and the continued automation of processes to offering bleeding edge technologies, such as cloud and security -- Kaseya's IT innovation and investment all lead to a world class technician experience for our worldwide users, which helps them to reach previously unknown levels of success."

"For Power Consulting, great service means being able to deliver the technology, services and processes our customers need to succeed. We support a ton of growth with our users, and technology, such as Kaseya VSA, helps us not only keep up, but deliver the type of advanced computing that was once only available from larger companies. Partnering with Kaseya enables us to stay ahead of customer demands, and deliver the type of high level service Power Consulting is known for in the highly competitive greater New York market," said Jason LaPorte, director of IT, Power Consulting.

"Working with financial institutions means having to deliver a paramount level of service and security unseen in other industries. We need to be 100 percent transparent in the work we do for our customers, and security is always of the highest concern when we remotely access their systems. Kaseya VSA offers a breadth of security and compliance services unsurpassed by the competition with its new recovery and automation capabilities. It is truly the next generation platform for IT systems management, which elevates us as the next gen MSP for financial services," said Chris Banta, director of security and automation at Safe Systems.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for Managed Service Providers and small to midsized businesses. Kaseya allows organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide, and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.kaseya.com.