Kaseya Connect Annual User Conference Returns to Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY and MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises, today announced an exciting line-up of industry expert speakers, product training, thought leadership and instructional sessions at Kaseya Connect 2017. The annual three-day educational and networking conference will be held from May 9-11, 2017 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

This year, long-time Kaseya partner, Bitdefender, will serve as the event's Platinum partner. Gold level partners include: Acronis, Datto, ESET, IT Glue, MSP SEO Factory, RapidFire Tools, The 20 and WEBROOT.

Kaseya Connect brings together Kaseya users, industry experts, solution partners and Kaseya leadership for a high stakes conference filled with strategic insights and practical knowledge to help IT leaders optimize technical operations and grow their businesses.

Attendees can expect to learn ways to drive new business growth, increase IT security for their clients and consumers, realize more value from their existing Kaseya investments, and get an early peek into the future of Kaseya. Every attendee is guaranteed to gain new, actionable insights and tangible skills that can be put to immediate use.

Kaseya Connect 2017 will once again feature the ever-popular three-tiered track approach -- an MSP Business enablement track and Technical and Masters level tracks -- each tailor-made to suit the multiple-disciplined audience that Kaseya Connect attracts.

Highlights of this year's user conference include:

A security expert panel that tackles the critical issue of how to address heightened customer concerns over cybersecurity

Breakout sessions designed to help MSPs monetize and grow their business

Technical product deep dives to help users get the most out of their Kaseya investments

Industry experts Tim Conkle of The 20, Ricky Murphy of Cogent Growth Partners and John Christophersen of Taylor Business Group will be on hand to share insights on how to grow monthly recurring revenue, understand M&A valuations in a shifting MSP marketplace and drive service growth profit to put more money in your pocket





As cybersecurity concerns continue to vex IT leaders around the world, this year's free pre-conference symposium is a security summit dedicated to why security is the next big differentiator for MSPs. On Monday, May 8, this two and half hour discussion will cover how MSPs can identify customer security needs, and build a lucrative security as a service practice to complement their portfolio of service offerings without adding headcount.

With Kaseya Connect 2017 less than two months away, the time is now reserve your spot for the year's premier IT management event. For full agenda details and to register for the conference visit, www.kaseyaconnect.com.

Kaseya Connect 2017 Conference Details

When: May 9-11, 2017 (Pre-conference Security Summit, May 8)

Where: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Registration

Agenda





About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises. Kaseya allows organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide, and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.kaseya.com.