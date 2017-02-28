Kaseya Delivers Industry's First Complete IT Management Platform Purpose-Built for Higher Education Institutions

New Kaseya IT Complete for Higher Education helps leading college campuses and administrations succeed in the highly competitive education market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises, today announced the launch and general availability of IT Complete for Higher Education. The new solution provides institutions of higher learning with a comprehensive toolkit to significantly cut IT costs and maximise resources, while delivering a rich user experience that directly supports students, faculty and administrators.

Higher education institutions worldwide face a myriad challenges. Increased competition for student talent and diminishing endowments have led to major financial constraints. Plateauing tuition costs and student expectations for state-of-the-art, digitally connected campuses have added to mounting challenges. Additionally, the education industry's slow movement towards a service-oriented culture, where IT departments function as true service delivery organisations to improve quality of service and enable economies of scale, has hampered its ability to keep pace with growing student and faculty demands.

"Managing IT systems for a public university is a huge undertaking, because you must constantly balance the needs of students, faculty and the administration," said Billy Wesley, assistant director for Information Technology at Virginia Tech. "On the one hand, you're expected to enable an open, independent learning environment. While on their other, you're responsible for protecting the school's network from internal and external threats and keeping thousands of systems up and running. Kaseya IT Complete allows my team to meet all these requirements. The platform's automation, remediation and compliance capabilities are unparalleled, helping my small team of IT administrators be more effective and efficient in their jobs."

With more than a decade of experience serving colleges and universities and a keen understanding of the importance technology plays for this sector, Kaseya set its sights on delivering IT Complete for Higher Education to address the unique needs of educational institutions, which include:

Optimising Overburdened and Limited IT Resources

Kaseya's new solution maximises the technician-to-endpoint ratio for quicker remote services and maintenance, despite the complexity of today's IT networks. Campus networks are typically spread across disparate buildings and remote locations, with thousands of diverse on and off-site network devices that require management. With Kaseya IT Complete for Higher Education, university system administrators have a single pane of glass view into agent architecture, discovery and reporting, as well as cross-platform support. Enterprise-class capabilities, such as Service Desk, patching, antivirus, anti-malware and end-to-end documentation, allow IT teams to provide comprehensive services and support at a cost effective price. Additionally, the Kaseya IT Complete platform minimises the need for ongoing training and process documentation that comes with the constant influx of new staff and student workers.

Scalability to Support Highly Distributed and Expanding Environments

Kaseya IT Complete for Higher Education was designed to enable IT departments to do more with less, thereby maximizing a team's value. The platform's enhanced technician experience coupled with extensive automation and remediation capabilities allow IT to improve quality of service with the least amount of disruption to the classroom. Powerful policy management ensures processes are scaled and compliant, and new APIs allow for easy integration that expand or automate other tools that were not previously possible. Time saved is money saved for higher education IT departments.

Security and Regulatory Compliance Protection

What's more, Kaseya IT Complete for Higher Education delivers award-winning security and cyber protection that aids universities in their compliance with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) and PII (Personally Identifiable Information) regulations. Now, higher education organisations can ensure sensitive data -- such as proprietary student data, financial information, healthcare data and social services information -- is all maintained in a secure, auditable manner. In particular, Kaseya balances usability and data protection with its identity and access management (IAM) solution that secures access to applications while removing the headache of password management for end-users and IT administrators through single-sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA), two technologies more known for their benefits in the enterprise market up until now.

"Kaseya's industry-leading IT automation, remote management and network security capabilities have long been heralded by the education sector. IT Complete for Higher Education takes this success a step further by specifically addressing today's unique and evolving needs of colleges and universities," said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. "From the explosion of cloud technologies and the onus of regulatory compliance to the growing need for automation, IT professionals at higher education institutions face mounting challenges with limited resources. IT Complete for Higher Education serves as an extension of campus IT departments by offering cloud management, security and compliance regulatory management capabilities all in the same platform for a fraction of the cost."

