Kaseya Launches New Powered Services; Enables MSPs to Create New Service Offerings and Expand Revenue Streams

New Go-to-Market-in-a-Box offerings deliver end user security and network monitoring services custom-built for quick deployment; Helps MSPs add more customer 'logos' and increase monthly recurring revenues

NEW YORK, NY and MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises, today announced the launch of its new Kaseya Powered Services. Powered Services positions Kaseya as the only market vendor to deliver custom-designed, "Go-to-Market-in-a-Box" offerings that enable MSPs to increase monthly recurring revenue. Kaseya Powered Services is the latest product designed around the company's "Times 20" philosophy, which empowers MSP partners to generate higher revenue from their Kaseya investments.

Available today are the new AuthAnvil Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and Traverse Network Monitoring-as-a-Service (NMaaS). Each "Go-to-Market-in-a-Box" offering is specifically designed for quick, effective deployment with the goal of helping MSPs rapidly acquire new customers and obtain full wallet share with existing customers.

The MSP market is hyper-competitive making it a constant challenge for MSPs to uncover new customers and retain the ones already on their books. Kaseya's Powered Services is a powerful new solution that includes everything an MSP needs to deliver innovative services to their customers. Security and network monitoring are especially critical areas of need for SMBs and midmarket businesses, and through Powered Services MSPs can now deliver these emerging solutions with the expertise and agility to both address customer needs and accelerate the growth of their businesses.

"Kaseya Powered Services takes on all the hard work of selling a new service by providing us with all the resources we needed to be successful," said Jason Shirdon, vice president, operations for Ease Technologies. "After using AuthAnvil ourselves in-house, it was clear that we had a great opportunity to leverage this product to help our customers address their security needs and simultaneously grow our business. With the help of Powered Services, we ramped up the launch of our security as a service practice in a matter of a few weeks, and immediately created a healthy, new revenue stream."

"MSPs must continually look for an edge to differentiate their services and stay relevant in this competitive market. Selling a new service used to be hard, and required a substantial upfront investment to get it off the ground. The beauty of Kaseya Powered Services is that it allows MSPs to go to market with new services lines at record speed, and generate immediate revenue gains," said Jim Lippie, general manager, cloud computing at Kaseya. "We provide everything an MSP needs -- including positioning, sales training, pricing, packaging and lead generation -- so they can quickly and easily demonstrate their value, and get in the door with new customers. Our first two installments of end user security and network monitoring as a service are only the beginning. We have big plans for this 'in-the-box' delivery system for many of our award-winning products including the upcoming release this Fall of our cloud management as a service based on Unigma."

AuthAnvil Security-as-a-Service

With AuthAnvil, Kaseya makes it simple for MSPs to protect their business and those of their customers. AuthAnvil Security-as-a-Service provides all the resources needed to quickly and easily develop an identity and access security practice. With Kaseya AuthAnvil As-a-Service, MSPs will receive:

"Go-to-Market in a Box" training to teach MSP staff to sell AuthAnvil two-factor authentication and single sign-on (SSO) as a service to customers

White-labeled sales and marketing materials to bolster the MSP selling process

Educational webinars for prospective MSP clients to help drive service demand

A new, immediate stream of monthly recurring revenue

Based on the trusted AuthAnvil platform used by thousands of customers worldwide, AuthAnvil Security-as-a-Service is available today for all Kaseya customers.

For more information on AuthAnvil Security as a Service visit: https://authanvil.com/msp-solutions/security-as-a-service

Traverse Network Monitoring-as-a-Service

With a network monitoring service powered by Kaseya Traverse, managed service providers and other IT delivery houses can offer their customers a valuable monitoring solution that helps them identify and resolve infrastructure issues faster than other leading monitoring tools.

With deep network discovery and a business-centric view of network applications, an NMaaS powered service delivers on maximizing network availability. With Kaseya's Network Monitoring-as-a-Service, MSPs will receive:

Access to one of the most powerful infrastructure monitoring platforms on the market

Sales and marketing training and resources to help get new sellers to market quickly

A valuable multi-tier, multi-tenant monitoring service that fits customers of all sizes

An easy source of monthly recurring revenues from new and existing customers

Based on the trusted and popular Traverse network monitoring platform, NMaaS is also available today for all Kaseya customers.

For more information on Traverse Network Monitoring as a Service visit: http://www.traverse-monitoring.com/solutions/msp-monitoring-software

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for managed service providers and mid-market enterprises. Kaseya allows organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide, and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.kaseya.com.