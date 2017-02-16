Kastner & Partners Named Lead Creative Agency of Wise Foods

PLAYA VISTA, CA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Kastner & Partners, North America, the creative agency known for its iconic work with Red Bull, announces its newest account, Wise Foods.

As lead creative agency, Kastner & Partners will reenergize and "spice" up the 96-year old snack brand. Kastner & Partners is set to shake up and wake up the snack industry with a fresh creative approach aiming to attract a new, younger group of consumers to the Wise brand of. Kastner & Partners will handle the brand's creative vision and partnerships & sponsorships, as well as branded experiences, events, video and content production.

"As we began our search for a new lead agency," commented Jeremy Bjork, Chief Marketing Officer at Wise, "it was essential that we find a partner with excellent experience and creative skills, but we also wanted a partner that felt as much passion for our brands and their potential as we felt. The excitement and energy level from the entire Kastner & Partners team has been palpable since our very first conversation about our businesses."

Wise has delighted consumers with a wide variety of delicious and fun snack foods since 1921, but today, the brand faces the challenge of relevancy with younger consumers. In 2017, Kastner & Partners will focus on sharing that heritage with younger audiences in new and unique ways. Throughout the year, Kastner & Partners will support Wise's Food Truck Favorites line of potato chips, Cheez Doodles line of products and develop sponsorships and branded activations.

The agency's upbeat energy and vision for disrupting the category, won Wise over.

"Out of all the food groups -- snacks are the most fun!" says Brandon Rochon, CCO of Kastner & Partners, North America. "Kastner & Partners realizes that snacks are bite-sized pieces of, not only food, but memories, experiences, excitement and culture, that evoke conversation. Wise has been, and is, leading that conversation. They're the brand that feels like home… and we want to throw a house party."

About Kastner & Partners:

On paper, Kastner & Partners (K&P) is a full-service, independent, global ad agency with offices in LA, Milan, Budapest, Madrid, London and Frankfurt. At heart, K&P is a group of individuals who don't abide by the status quo. Creative misfits who put their storytelling powers to use in creating culture every day. Among many high-profile clients, the agency co-created one of the most iconic brands of the 21st century, expanding Red Bull from an energy beverage company to a global media company with a relationship that's spanned 30 years.

About Wise Foods:

Wise Foods, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arca Continental, one of Coca Cola's top bottling partners in the world. Wise was founded by Earl Wise, Sr. in 1921 in Berwick, Pennsylvania and the company manufactures and markets a wide variety of great tasting snack chips, including potato chips, cheese puffs & curls, ready-to-eat popcorn, tortilla chips, corn chips and many more. Wise has manufacturing locations in Berwick, PA as well as Ft. Worth, TX, with a business office and innovation center in Atlanta, GA. Wise products are distributed nationally via grocery, mass merch, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores and drug stores to name a few channels. Wise Foods markets under the Wise and Sí Señor brand names. For additional information about Wise or to check out all of the great new products that Wise recently introduced, please visit www.wisesnacks.com or call 1-800-GET-WISE.