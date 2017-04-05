Kateeva Names Stephen Going as Chief Financial Officer

Adds CFO responsibilities to his current role leading Kateeva's legal affairs

NEWARK, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Kateeva, a market leader in OLED production equipment solutions, today announced that Stephen (Steve) Going has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Going joined Kateeva in October 2016 as Executive Vice President & General Counsel. He retains that role and adds CFO to his new responsibilities. He will oversee the company's finance and legal functions, and will continue reporting to Kateeva's Chairman and CEO.

Going has held executive roles at several publicly traded global technology companies where he applied his commercial savvy, legal expertise, and understanding of finance to drive growth and shareholder value. Prior to Kateeva, he was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Planar Systems, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed supplier of display and digital signage solutions based near Portland, Oregon. In his nine-year tenure, he managed the company's worldwide legal affairs and oversaw all intellectual property and M&A activities, including the sale of Planar Systems to Leyard Optoelectric Ltd. in 2015. While at Planar, Going also directed corporate governance and risk-management activities, and oversaw the company's public disclosure and securities law compliance.

Before joining Planar Systems, Going was Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Merix Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed manufacturer of printed circuit boards. While at Merix, he helped close and integrate the acquisition of five Chinese manufacturing facilities that roughly doubled Merix's revenue. He also directed an underwritten offering of Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes. Prior to joining Merix, he held the same role at Merant PLC, a software company listed on the Nasdaq, as well as the London Stock Exchange. He managed the sale of Merant to Serena Software in 2004.

Prior to Merant, Going was a Partner in the Portland office of Perkins Coie LLP, a large international law firm. He supported high-growth technology companies in strategic corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, corporate governance, technology transactions, and securities law compliance.

Going began his career as a Financial Analyst at Chevron Corporation.

"As CFO, Steve's commercial and strategic acumen, and his unique blend of legal, finance and corporate governance expertise will help us accelerate our maturation and drive growth and profitability," said Kateeva's Chairman & CEO, Alain Harrus. "Already, he has contributed broad perspective and expertise since joining Kateeva last year, and he has introduced disciplines and protocols that are essential to the operation of an IP-rich global technology company. With the same skilled approach, he'll lead our team of finance professionals as we continue to build the necessary infrastructure to advance our growth. We're pleased he'll step into a broader leadership role."

"With our market-leading YIELDjet™ platform for OLED mass production, Kateeva is on an exciting trajectory," said Going. "I'm excited to apply the skills and experience acquired in my multiple previous roles to lead two functions that are critical drivers of the company's growth, and help Kateeva fulfill its aspirations."

Going holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Oregon State University. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He is a member of the Oregon State Bar.

YIELDjet is a trademark of Kateeva, Inc.

About Kateeva, Inc.

Kateeva makes breakthrough production equipment for manufacturers of advanced electronics technologies. The company has pioneered a precision deposition technology platform that uses innovative inkjet printing to deposit coatings on complex applications with blinding speed and superb accuracy. Kateeva's YIELDjet™ manufacturing equipment solution enables cost-effective mass production of OLED displays. Today, the company's YIELDjet™ FLEX system leads the market for flexible OLED mass production. Kateeva is headquartered in Silicon Valley, maintains operations in Korea, Taiwan, Japan and China, and is backed by leading Venture Capital firms and other investors. www.kateeva.com.