Enhanced Products in Development for Commercial Launch in 2017; New Men's Care Products will be Launched under I'M1, Millennial Brand for Men

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - NuGene International, Inc. ("NuGene") ( OTCQB : NUGN), a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of advanced skin and hair care lines utilizing human adipose derived stem cell / growth factor conditioned media, today announced it has renewed and expanded its relationship with global lifestyle design firm kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®) for continuing development and commercialization of NuGene's exclusive, patented technology and products.

NuGene has been selling an exclusive collection of co-branded, clinically proven, anti-aging skincare products with kathy ireland® Worldwide that utilizes NuGene's unique stem cell derived growth factor technology. New patented formulations made with unique concentrations of growth factors are currently in their final phase of development, which includes clinical and market testing. These new formulations are scheduled for commercialization to men and women in the second half of 2017. The first newly formed NuGene men's skincare program was announced in late March, under the I'M1 brand for men. Tommy Meharey, a Marine, millennial father, lifestyle leader and the youngest board member of kathy ireland® Worldwide, will appear in media campaigns for NuGene beginning this spring.

"We're thrilled to renew and expand our relationship with kathy ireland® Worldwide as we continue to co-develop high quality products for skin and hair through our proprietary regenerative technology. We are excited to be working directly with Kathy, Tommy and their highly inspirational, creative and experienced team, who recently shared their life-changing experiences resulting from their personal use of NuGene's products," said Steve Carlson, CEO of NuGene International.

"NuGene has also embraced a corporate goal close to the heart of kathy ireland® Worldwide," continued Mr. Carlson. "That goal is to 'promote gender equality and empower women,' a mission NuGene plans to incorporate into its upcoming product launches and future service offerings. Our two companies will work closely in executing this mission and opportunity with women worldwide. We appreciate the relationship offered by Kathy and her world class team and we remain committed to growing and enhancing this successful association."

"We are extremely excited and proud to partner with Steve and the impressive team he is building at NuGene. NuGene's technology has resulted in skin and hair products that truly work, helping you to live life beautifully. We at kiWW® have personally experienced the wonderful results from using these products and we believe in them. We look forward to our continuing collaboration and the launch of the new products and services which can enhance the lives of many women, and now men, worldwide," said Kathy Ireland, kiWW's Chairman, CEO and Chief Designer.

NuGene's kathy ireland® line is currently distributed in North America with worldwide expansion plans in development.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide

Founded in 1993, the kathy ireland® Worldwide brand celebrates a lifestyle. Listed as the 25th most powerful brand globally by License Global Magazine, the success of kathy ireland® Worldwide is the result of teamwork and dedication. Kathy has graced the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016) and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: YWCA Greater Los Angeles for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy was recently named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

About NuGene International, Inc.

NuGene International, Inc. develops and markets a diverse line of proprietary stem cell based regenerative "cosmeceutical" products, all resulting from well accepted, adult human stem cell derived conditioned media obtained through NuGene's patent pending adipose derived stem cell culture process. All of NuGene's products combine its in-house advancements, proprietary, and patent pending technologies and formulations. Through its licensing relationship with kathy ireland® Worldwide, (Kathy was featured in Forbes as being one of the most financially successful women in the U.S.), NuGene markets a direct to consumer line branded under the Kathy Ireland name. NuGene also markets a high-end professional line of its products through professional channels such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas, in addition to a regenerative hair product under the name Revellus Hair™. NuGene's research and formulation for biopharma products for wound healing and burn treatment is ongoing with a view to commercialization. With multiple patents pending and proprietary formulas, processes, and applications, NuGene's goal is to become the industry leader for age defying skincare and hair care products, in addition to pharmaceutical products based on the same regenerative stem cell technology platform. For more information on NuGene and its stem cell based product lines, visit www.NuGene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "proposes" or "planned," "seeks," "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," "would," "could" and similar expressions or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context, such as references to "products under development". All statements that address operating performance or events or developments that NuGene expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, we operate in a complex and changing domestic and international competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise, and consequently the information on which such expectations were based, such as expectations of distributor product placements and sales, timing of planned and anticipated product deliveries or product introductions, may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information on potential factors that could affect NuGene's financial results is included from time to time in NuGene's filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks identified under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.