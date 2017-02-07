Katipult Secures Capital Partner for 2017 Growth

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Canada's FinTech standout Katipult has secured a substantial capital investment in a round of funding according to CEO and Founder Brock Murray. The company provides a Platform-as-a-Service that's like Shopify for private capital markets. Its software allows firms to setup and manage a platform to offer privately issued, exempt securities to non-accredited, accredited and institutional investors.

Investment in FinTech companies is red hot, however CEO Brock Murray says his company isn't a sector play for investors, rather that Katipult is a business with strong fundamentals, a talented team, and massive growth potential. "With our new partner, we are poised to build a transformative company that makes enterprise-ready software accessible, affordable, and painless for firms in the Alternative Investment industry. From day one, we've set out to build a phenomenal product that removes the inefficiencies and regulatory hurdles for our clients and it's great to have a long-term strategic partner, to significantly increase our resources to do so."

The company plans to use the money to expand its team to 40 employees, explore partnerships and acquisitions, and look at opportunities for vertical migration. "The success of our clients is our success," says Murray. "We are going to be aggressively pursuing growth strategy, and bolstering our product and support services to help our clients launch Investment Crowdfunding, Peer-to-Peer Lending, and Investor Management platforms."

Katipult's run rate and growth are putting it on track to be one of Canada's top FinTech companies in 2017, and one to watch on the international stage. Katipult is a market leader in its specialty markets including the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom, and has a physical presence in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Katipult is a financial technology (FinTech) company that offers proprietary cloud-based software infrastructure that allows firms to design, setup, and operate an investment platform across multiple distribution channels including web, mobile, and social media. Katipult is being used in over 20 unique regulatory environments to grow investor networks, efficiently manage investors, and streamline deal flow administration. www.katipult.com

