Kavaliro Expands Office in McLean, Virginia to Prepare for Major Growth in 2017

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Kavaliro, an award-winning, national staffing and services company, announces today the opening of its newly remodeled Virginia office. Driven by the desire to be better able to serve its client base, the company has renovated their McLean, VA office. With the recent remodel, Kavaliro nearly doubles its desk space to increase the company's internal staff by eight to twelve employees over the next year.

"We chose to stay in our McLean location because it allows us to serve both our clients and staff, located in DC, VA, and MD. The location is also accessible by metro and close to the capital beltway," says Suresh Raj, Executive Vice President of Kavaliro. "We renovated the office to accommodate our growing team to support new clients. Our new office provides us better space to continue our growth in the DC Metro region."

Kavaliro's Virginia office has long been considered one of the top grossing offices in the area and is a top regional delivery center for the company's top accounts. The newly remodeled space allows Kavaliro to further its investment in the community and contribute to the growth in the local market. Kavaliro plans to increase its Executive Placement and Temporary Staffing divisions by 30 to 40 percent in the next 12 months.

"Kavaliro continues to see rapid growth across the country and in all of our branch offices," says Bill Peppler, Managing Partner of Kavaliro. "We expect to hire an additional 20 team members over the next nine months as we continue to see significant growth in our Technology Staffing and Project divisions. The growth means we needed to expand and reconfigure the space in Virginia to serve the community."

Kavaliro currently boasts a clientele portfolio of 37 Fortune 500 companies and is sourcing high-paying, coveted positions in the tech, IT, engineering and financial industries. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, with additional offices in Jacksonville and Tampa, FL, Petaluma, CA, and Charlotte, NC, Kavaliro has added more than 12 employees to the team across the nation this year alone, maximizing its capabilities for every client in each market.

Kavaliro's Virginia office is located at 7927 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 1100, McLean, VA. 22102

Kavaliro places personnel across the United States in the fields of information technology, engineering, finance, utilities, accounting, and administration. By using best practices and optimal employee recruiting strategies, Kavaliro provides employers with integrated staffing solutions, offering only the most qualified professionals who can fill both project and permanent positions to ensure the ongoing success of all types of businesses.