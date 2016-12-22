KBR Awarded Multiple Australian Infrastructure Services Contracts

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - KBR, Inc. ( NYSE : KBR) announced today it has been awarded multiple contracts to provide professional services for major Australian infrastructure projects.

KBR will provide engineering and design management services to John Holland for the AU$600 million Mernda Rail Extension Project in Melbourne, Victoria. The project includes eight kilometers of dual rail line and the construction of three new stations, three rail bridges, two road underpasses, and additional parking facilities along with walking and cycling paths. Construction is scheduled to commence in the coming months and will take approximately two years to complete, with trains expected to being running in early 2019. The project builds on KBR's successful collaboration with John Holland to deliver significant infrastructure projects in Melbourne, including the removal of four street level rail crossings earlier this year as part of the Victorian Government's program of works to enhance the safety and efficiency of the city's rail network.

KBR was awarded a contract by the Managing Contractor, Doric Contractors, for hydraulic engineering services to upgrade water infrastructure at the HMAS Stirling Navy base in Western Australia as part of the Australian Department of Defence Stage 3A redevelopment project for the site. KBR is providing detailed design, construction and commissioning support services for base-wide enhancements to existing facilities and infrastructure. The site is the Royal Australian Navy's western headquarters and provides home port facilities for nearly half of the Navy's fleet. KBR previously delivered engineering services for the master planning and early design phases of the project.

KBR is providing marine and maritime structural engineering services to the Laing O'Rourke Managing Contractor team responsible for the redevelopment of the HMAS Coonawarra Navy base and Larrakeyah Barracks in the Northern Territory. KBR's scope includes detailed design, documentation, construction and commissioning support for works including the refurbishment of marine facilities at HMAS Coonawarra and the design of a new wharf. This work builds on KBR's previous involvement in upgrade works at the site.

"We are pleased to be involved in these nationally significant projects that will deliver vital transport infrastructure for Australian communities and support strategic assets for the Royal Australian Navy," said Greg Conlon, President Asia Pacific.

"These latest awards build on KBR's strong portfolio of Australian infrastructure projects, which has seen continued growth in 2016, reflecting our long-term commitment to providing differentiated professional services to customers in the Asia Pacific region," continued Conlon.

Revenue associated with the Mernda Rail Extension project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Engineering & Construction (E&C) business segment once the contract documents are formally executed. Revenue associated with the two Australian defense infrastructure projects was booked into E&C backlog in Q3 2016.

