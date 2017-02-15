Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - Kearny Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ : KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2017, payable on March 15, 2017.

About Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank. Kearny Bank operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 42 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2016, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $4.59 billion in total assets.