Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Operating Results

FAIRFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Kearny Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ : KRNY) (the "Company"), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 of $5.5 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share. The results represent an increase in net income of $797,000, or 17.0%, compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Overview

The Company continued to execute strategies during the second quarter of fiscal 2017 that were intended to grow and diversify its balance sheet while increasing earnings and prudently managing capital to promote long-term growth in shareholder value. These strategies resulted in several incremental balance sheet growth and diversification achievements that are included among the following noteworthy highlights for the quarter:

The Company's aggregate loan portfolio, excluding loans held for sale and the allowance for loan losses, increased by $128.3 million, or 4.5%, to $2.97 billion, or 64.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2016 from $2.85 billion, or 62.9% of total assets, at September 30, 2016. This growth largely reflected the Company's continued strategic focus on commercial loans, which increased by $156.5 million or 7.3% during the period.





Nonperforming loans decreased to $21.6 million, or 0.72% of total loans, at December 31, 2016 from $21.8 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at September 30, 2016.





The allowance for loan losses increased to $26.1 million at December 31, 2016 from $25.0 million at September 30, 2016, resulting in a "total loan coverage ratio", representing the balance of the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, that was unchanged at 0.88% between comparative periods.





The "nonperforming loan coverage ratio", representing the balance of the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans, increased to 120.8% at December 31, 2016 from 114.5% at September 30, 2016.





The Company's securities portfolio decreased by $38.4 million, or 3.1%, to $1.19 billion, or 25.9% of total assets, at December 31, 2016 from $1.23 billion, or 27.1% of total assets, at September 30, 2016. The decrease partly reflected the reinvestment of a significant portion of security cash flows into the loan portfolio while also reflecting decreases in the fair value of the available for sale portfolio due to an increase in interest rates during the period.





The decrease in the securities portfolio was partially offset by the Company's purchase of $15.0 million in subordinated debt issued by a profitable, well capitalized New Jersey-based community bank during the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The subordinated notes, which were acquired through a privately negotiated transaction, have a maturity date of December 22, 2026 and bear interest at the rate of 5.75% per annum, payable quarterly, for the first five years of the term, and then at a variable rate that will reset quarterly to a level equal to the then current 3-month LIBOR plus 350 basis points over the remainder of the term. The notes are redeemable after five years subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The indebtedness evidenced by the subordinated notes, including principal and interest, is unsecured and subordinate and junior to the issuer's general and secured creditors and depositors.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents decreased by $35.6 million to $37.0 million at December 31, 2016 from $72.6 million at September 30, 2016. The decrease in cash and equivalents largely reflected the reallocation of interest-earning cash and equivalents into comparatively higher-yielding assets in the loan portfolio. Such reallocation contributed significantly to a $133.5 million decrease in the average balance of other interest-earning assets to $71.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 from $204.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Other interest-earning assets generally include the balance of interest-earning cash deposits held in other banks coupled with the balance of the Bank's mandatory investment in the capital stock of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.





The Company's total deposits increased by $12.1 million to $2.75 billion at December 31, 2016, from $2.73 billion at September 30, 2016. The growth in deposits during the second quarter included a $22.8 million increase in interest-bearing deposits that was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits of $10.8 million. The decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits generally reflected day-to-day fluctuations in the balance of such deposits, as average balances increased by $2.0 million between comparative periods.





The Company's total assets increased by $62.0 million to $4.59 billion at December 31, 2016 from $4.52 billion at September 30, 2016.





The Company's stockholders' equity decreased by $4.9 million to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2016 from $1.12 billion at September 30, 2016. The decrease partly reflected the return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends during the quarter ended December 31, 2016. These decreases were partially offset by net income earned for the period coupled with a net increase in accumulated other comprehensive income reflecting an increase in the fair value of the Company's derivatives portfolio that more than offset the noted decrease in the fair value of its available for sale securities.





At December 31, 2016, the Company's total consolidated equity to assets ratio was 24.31% while the Bank's total consolidated equity to assets ratio was 17.91%. The Company's and Bank's capital ratios at December 31, 2016 were well in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified "well-capitalized" under regulatory guidelines.

As highlighted below, the noted balance sheet growth, reinvestment and reallocation achievements more than offset the adverse effects on net interest income that resulted from the downward pressure on net interest margin arising from low market interest rates and a generally flat yield curve:

The Company's net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 6.6%, to $25.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 from $24.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.





The Company's net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 2.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 from 2.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 while the net interest rate spread increased by 16 basis points to 2.18% from 2.02% for those same comparative periods, respectively.





The levels of the Company's charge offs and provision for loan losses continued to reflect strong asset quality metrics:

The Company recognized net charge offs totaling approximately $198,000 reflecting an annualized charge off rate of 0.03% on the average balance of total loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. By comparison, the Company's net charge offs totaled approximately $354,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, reflecting an annualized charge off rate of 0.05%.





The Company's provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The provisions for both periods largely reflected the overall growth in the performing portion of the loan portfolio which is collectively evaluated for impairment using historical and environmental loss factors. In addition to updating the historical loss factors for the trend of decreasing charge offs, environmental loss factors were also updated during the quarter ended December 31, 2016 to reflect the increased concentration and decreased seasoning in the Company's multi-family loan sectors.





The strategies executed by the Company during the second quarter of fiscal 2017 also served to strengthen and diversify its sources of non-interest income, as highlighted below:

Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans increased to $297,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to $112,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, which largely reflected an increase in the volume of loans originated and sold between comparative periods. In addition to bolstering non-interest income, the Company's mortgage banking strategy is expected to help manage its exposure to interest rate risk.





Gains on sale of SBA loans originated totaled $162,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to $188,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, reflecting a slight decrease in the balance of SBA loans originated and sold between comparative periods.





The Company continues to evaluate and implement operating tactics and strategies designed to improve operating practices, policies and procedures while making more efficient and effective use of its supporting infrastructure, including human resources, facilities and information technology systems. As highlighted below, these tactics have enabled the Company to generally improve operating efficiency and defray a portion of the compensation costs associated with its recently implemented equity incentive plans:

The Company's operating efficiency ratio decreased (improved) to 66.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to 70.0% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2016.





The Company reduced its number of full time equivalent ("FTE") employees by eight during the latest quarter to 434 at December 31, 2016 from 442 at September 30, 2016 with the reduction in FTE count arising largely through attrition.





The Company's ratio of non-interest expense to average assets totaled 1.71% for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to 1.66% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2016. The increase in the non-interest expense ratio largely reflected the recognition of additional costs associated with the granting of benefits to employees and directors under the terms of the Company's 2016 Equity Incentive Plan approved by shareholders in October 2016.





Specifically, the noted grants comprised 1,387,390 shares of restricted stock and 3,290,000 stock options issued on December 1, 2016 that will be earned and vested by plan participants over a five-year period with the vesting of certain restricted stock benefits further subject to "performance-based" metrics. The noted shares of restricted stock were issued from authorized shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and are included in the number of the Company's outstanding shares reported as of that date.

Based on the Company's closing stock price on the date of grant and other assumptions supporting the Company's valuation of the stock options granted under a Black-Scholes calculation methodology, the Company expects the annual pre-tax cost of the grants issued on December 1, 2016 to total approximately $6.2 million with an annual "after-tax" estimated cost of $4.3 million. Given the grant date of December 1, 2016, the Company recognized 8.33% (one-twelfth) or approximately $517,000 in pre-tax expense associated the with noted grants resulting in an "after-tax" charge to net income of approximately $356,000 during the quarter ended December 31, 2016. Beginning with the next quarter ending March 31, 2017, the ongoing quarterly "pre-tax" and "after-tax" expense associated with the noted grants is expected to total $1.6 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Collectively, the factors noted above contributed to an increase in recurring operating earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to the prior quarter ended September 30, 2016 as highlighted below:

The Company's return on average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 totaled 0.48% compared to 0.41% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2016.





The Company's return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 totaled 1.96% compared to 1.66% for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2016.





The earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 augmented the Company's stockholders' equity, which continues to reflect the excess capital resulting from the second-step conversion and stock offering that was completed in fiscal 2015. As such, the Company continued to execute two key capital management strategies during the second quarter of fiscal 2017 to further support shareholder value:

The Company continued its payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share to stockholders during the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Company is currently evaluating its dividend policies and practices, including the level of its regular quarterly cash dividend, in relation to its larger capital management and shareholder value objectives.





The Company continued to repurchase shares of its capital stock under the share repurchase program announced in May 2016 through which it authorized a repurchase of 9,352,809 shares, or 10%, of the Company's outstanding shares. However, the volume of shares repurchased during the quarter ended December 31, 2016 decreased compared to prior quarters reflecting the significant increase in the Company's share price during the period.





For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, the Company repurchased a total of 1,286,533 of its shares at an average cost of $14.55 per share compared to 2,746,290 shares repurchased during the prior quarter ended September 30, 2016 at an average cost of $13.04 per share. Through December 31, 2016, the Company has repurchased 5,739,005 shares, or 61.4% of the number authorized under the current program, at a total cost of $76.8 million and at an average cost of $13.38 per share.

The exhibits that follow this narrative begin with the presentation of a tabular Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis that supports the discussion above by presenting the Company's financial condition and operating results for the quarter ended, December 31, 2016 compared to those for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2016. This analysis is followed by a tabular Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis that presents similar financial information, together with other financial highlights and performance metrics, over a consecutive five quarter look-back period that is intended to reflect the Company's financial performance and strategic achievements over this extended period of time.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by Kearny Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis Summary Balance Sheet

(Dollars in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) At Variance

or Change Variance

or Change

Pct. December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,032 $ 72,593 $ (35,561 ) (49.0 ) Securities available for sale 671,281 689,151 (17,870 ) (2.6 ) Securities held to maturity 517,819 538,319 (20,500 ) (3.8 ) Loans held-for-sale 6,686 4,489 2,197 48.9 Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 2,973,931 2,845,605 128,326 4.5 Less allowance for loan losses (26,060 ) (25,003 ) (1,057 ) 4.2 Net loans receivable 2,947,871 2,820,602 127,269 4.5 Premises and equipment 38,341 38,125 216 0.6 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 34,525 31,601 2,924 9.3 Accrued interest receivable 11,809 11,666 143 1.2 Goodwill 108,591 108,591 - - Bank owned life insurance 178,656 177,334 1,322 0.7 Deferred income taxes, net 16,098 22,914 (6,816 ) (29.7 ) Other assets 16,599 7,896 8,703 110.2 Total assets $ 4,585,308 $ 4,523,281 $ 62,027 1.4 Liabilities Deposits $ 2,746,017 $ 2,733,960 $ 12,057 0.4 Borrowings 701,849 633,389 68,460 10.8 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 7,618 7,597 21 0.3 Other liabilities 15,172 28,801 (13,629 ) (47.3 ) Total liabilities 3,470,656 3,403,747 66,909 2.0 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 892 891 1 0.1 Paid-in capital 795,773 813,648 (17,875 ) (2.2 ) Retained earnings 357,540 353,763 3,777 1.1 Unearned ESOP shares (35,508 ) (35,995 ) 487 (1.4 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (4,045 ) (12,773 ) 8,728 (68.3 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,114,652 1,119,534 (4,882 ) (0.4 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,585,308 $ 4,523,281 62,027 1.4 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 24.31 % 24.75 % -0.44 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 22.47 % 22.89 % -0.42 % Share data Outstanding shares (period end) 89,176 89,076 101 0.1 Equity per share $ 12.50 $ 12.57 $ (0.07 ) (0.5 ) Tangible equity per share (1) $ 11.28 $ 11.34 $ (0.06 ) (0.5 )

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

Summary Income Statement

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) For the three months ended Variance

or Change Variance

or Change

Pct. December 31,

2016

September 30,

2016

Interest income Loans $ 27,407 $ 25,697 $ 1,710 6.7 Mortgage-backed securities 3,779 3,937 (158 ) (4.0 ) Debt securities: Taxable 2,146 2,040 106 5.2 Tax-exempt 562 551 11 2.0 Other interest-earning assets 421 581 (160 ) (27.5 ) Total Interest Income 34,315 32,806 1,509 4.6 Interest expense Deposits 5,410 5,361 49 0.9 Borrowings 3,289 3,424 (135 ) (3.9 ) Total interest expense 8,699 8,785 (86 ) (1.0 ) Net interest income 25,616 24,021 1,595 6.6 Provision for loan losses 1,255 1,129 126 11.2 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,361 22,892 1,469 6.4 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,289 663 626 94.4 Gain on sale and call of securities 21 - 21 - Gain on sale of loans 459 300 159 53.0 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 12 (15 ) 27 (180.0 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,321 1,319 2 0.2 Electronic banking fees and charges 270 283 (13 ) (4.6 ) Miscellaneous 74 79 (5 ) (6.3 ) Total non-interest income 3,446 2,629 817 31.1 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,592 10,909 683 6.3 Net occupancy expense of premises 1,976 1,941 35 1.8 Equipment and systems 2,030 2,048 (18 ) (0.9 ) Advertising and marketing 387 549 (162 ) (29.5 ) Federal deposit insurance premium 339 305 34 11.1 Directors' compensation 379 225 154 68.4 Miscellaneous 2,670 2,683 (13 ) (0.5 ) Total non-interest expense 19,373 18,660 713 3.8 Income before income taxes 8,434 6,861 1,573 22.9 Income taxes 2,970 2,194 776 35.4 Net income $ 5,464 $ 4,667 797 17.1 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.01 Dividends paid Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ - Cash dividends paid $ 1,687 $ 1,710 $ (23 ) Dividend payout ratio 30.9 % 36.6 % -5.77 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 85,174 86,246 (1,072 ) Diluted 85,258 86,304 (1,046 )

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended Variance

or Change Variance

or Change

Pct. December 31, September 30, 2016 2016 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 2,899,794 $ 2,697,096 $ 202,698 7.5 Mortgage-backed securities 673,569 695,876 (22,307 ) (3.2 ) Debt securities: - Tax-exempt 112,221 109,625 2,596 2.4 Taxable 419,966 442,233 (22,267 ) (5.0 ) Total debt securities 532,187 551,858 (19,671 ) (3.6 ) Other interest-earning assets 71,072 204,621 (133,549 ) (65.3 ) Total interest-earning assets 4,176,622 4,149,451 27,171 0.7 Non-interest-earning assets 351,458 359,514 (8,056 ) (2.2 ) Total assets $ 4,528,080 $ 4,508,965 $ 19,115 0.4 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 761,765 $ 748,516 $ 13,249 1.8 Savings and club 518,225 515,615 2,610 0.5 Certificates of deposit 1,224,592 1,215,081 9,511 0.8 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,504,582 2,479,212 25,370 1.0 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 594,238 577,305 16,933 2.9 Other borrowings 35,273 33,530 1,743 5.2 Total borrowings 629,511 610,835 18,676 3.1 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,134,093 3,090,047 44,046 1.4 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 245,928 243,964 1,964 0.8 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 31,781 47,092 (15,311 ) (32.5 ) Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 277,709 291,056 (13,347 ) (4.6 ) Total liabilities 3,411,802 3,381,103 30,699 0.9 Stockholders' equity 1,116,278 1,127,862 (11,584 ) (1.0 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,528,080 $ 4,508,965 19,115 0.4 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.26 % 134.28 % -1.02 % -0.8

Performance Ratio Highlights For the three months ended Variance

or Change Variance

or Change

Pct. December 31,

2016 September 30,

2016 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.78% 3.81% -0.03% Mortgage-backed securities 2.24% 2.26% -0.02% Debt securities: Tax-exempt 2.00% 2.01% -0.01% Taxable 2.04% 1.85% 0.19% Total debt securities 2.04% 1.88% 0.16% Other interest-earning assets 2.37% 1.14% 1.23% Total interest-earning assets 3.29% 3.16% 0.13% Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.62% 0.63% -0.01% Savings and club 0.12% 0.15% -0.03% Certificates of deposit 1.33% 1.31% 0.02% Total interest-bearing deposits 0.86% 0.87% -0.01% Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 2.20% 2.35% -0.15% Other borrowings 0.29% 0.42% -0.13% Total borrowings 2.09% 2.24% -0.15% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.11% 1.14% -0.03% Interest rate spread (1) 2.18% 2.02% 0.16% Net interest margin (2) 2.45% 2.32% 0.13% Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.30% 0.23% 0.07% Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.71% 1.66% 0.05% Efficiency ratio (3) 66.66% 70.02% -3.36% Return on average assets (annualized) 0.48% 0.41% 0.07% Return on average equity (annualized) 1.96% 1.66% 0.30%

(1) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities (2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets (3) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Summary Balance Sheet

(Dollars in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) At December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December

31, 2015 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,032 $ 72,593 $ 199,200 $ 114,956 $ 112,864 Securities available for sale 671,281 689,151 673,537 685,787 721,432 Securities held to maturity 517,819 538,319 577,286 592,430 598,391 Loans held-for-sale 6,686 4,489 3,316 - - Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 2,973,931 2,845,605 2,673,987 2,720,069 2,601,750 Less allowance for loan losses (26,060 ) (25,003 ) (24,229 ) (23,010 ) (20,514 ) Net loans receivable 2,947,871 2,820,602 2,649,758 2,697,059 2,581,236 Premises and equipment 38,341 38,125 38,385 38,598 39,156 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 34,525 31,601 30,612 29,670 29,671 Accrued interest receivable 11,809 11,666 11,212 11,626 10,929 Goodwill 108,591 108,591 108,591 108,591 108,591 Bank owned life insurance 178,656 177,334 176,016 174,642 173,251 Deferred income taxes, net 16,098 22,914 25,973 27,340 23,252 Other assets 16,599 7,896 6,173 5,310 6,273 Total assets $ 4,585,308 $ 4,523,281 $ 4,500,059 $ 4,486,009 $ 4,405,046 Liabilities Deposits $ 2,746,017 $ 2,733,960 $ 2,694,833 $ 2,660,773 $ 2,583,185 Borrowings 701,849 633,389 614,423 618,320 620,409 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 7,618 7,597 7,906 8,141 8,037 Other liabilities 15,172 28,801 35,268 34,029 26,939 Total liabilities 3,470,656 3,403,747 3,352,430 3,321,263 3,238,570 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 892 891 918 935 935 Paid-in capital 795,773 813,648 849,173 871,156 870,912 Retained earnings 357,540 353,763 350,806 347,717 345,343 Unearned ESOP shares (35,508 ) (35,995 ) (36,481 ) (36,968 ) (37,454 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (4,045 ) (12,773 ) (16,787 ) (18,094 ) (13,260 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,114,652 1,119,534 1,147,629 1,164,746 1,166,476 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,585,308 $ 4,523,281 $ 4,500,059 $ 4,486,009 $ 4,405,046 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 24.31 % 24.75 % 25.50 % 25.96 % 26.48 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 22.47 % 22.89 % 23.65 % 24.12 % 24.61 % Share data Outstanding shares (period end) 89,176 89,076 91,822 93,528 93,528 Equity per share $ 12.50 $ 12.57 $ 12.50 $ 12.45 $ 12.47 Tangible equity per share (1) $ 11.28 $ 11.34 $ 11.31 $ 11.29 $ 11.31

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) At December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December

31, 2015 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from depository institutions $ 17,541 $ 18,829 $ 21,328 $ 20,372 $ 21,440 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 19,491 53,764 177,872 94,584 91,424 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 37,032 $ 72,593 $ 199,200 $ 114,956 $ 112,864 Securities available for sale Debt securities: U.S. agency securities $ 5,809 $ 6,172 $ 6,440 $ 6,724 $ 6,837 Municipal and state obligations 27,090 28,259 28,398 28,066 27,683 Asset-backed securities 121,445 84,065 82,625 84,396 84,179 Collateralized loan obligations 98,447 128,047 127,374 124,941 127,288 Corporate bonds 138,564 137,976 137,404 136,678 159,657 Trust preferred securities 8,101 7,968 7,669 7,263 7,851 Debt securities available for sale 399,456 392,487 389,910 388,068 413,495 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 52,333 57,170 60,577 63,744 64,716 Residential pass-through securities 211,258 231,052 214,526 225,469 234,455 Commercial pass-through securities 8,234 8,442 8,524 8,506 8,766 Mortgage-backed securities 271,825 296,664 283,627 297,719 307,937 Total securities available for sale $ 671,281 $ 689,151 $ 673,537 $ 685,787 $ 721,432 Securities held to maturity Debt securities: U.S. agency securities $ 34,999 $ 59,995 $ 84,992 $ 84,990 $ 84,989 Municipal and state obligations 87,682 82,087 82,179 82,154 82,337 Subordinated debt 15,000 - - - - Debt securities held to maturity 137,681 142,082 167,171 167,144 167,326 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 20,543 21,699 23,081 24,561 25,821 Residential pass-through securities 200,402 211,930 223,632 234,595 238,283 Commercial pass-through securities 159,193 162,608 163,402 166,130 166,961 Mortgage-backed securities 380,138 396,237 410,115 425,286 431,065 Total securities held to maturity $ 517,819 $ 538,319 $ 577,286 $ 592,430 $ 598,391 Total securities $ 1,189,100 $ 1,227,470 $ 1,250,823 $ 1,278,217 $ 1,319,823

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) At December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December

31, 2015 Loan portfolio composition: Residential first mortgage loans $ 562,466 $ 584,156 $ 605,203 $ 620,867 $ 618,409 Home equity loans and lines of credit 83,305 85,799 89,566 90,610 91,486 Residential mortgage loans 645,771 669,955 694,769 711,477 709,895 Multifamily mortgage loans 1,295,207 1,142,908 1,040,293 1,044,180 972,020 Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans 932,616 916,769 820,673 837,758 799,909 Commercial mortgage loans 2,227,823 2,059,677 1,860,966 1,881,938 1,771,929 Commercial business loans 75,640 87,333 88,207 95,131 97,682 Construction loans 927 2,059 2,038 3,734 3,697 Account loans 2,980 3,012 3,349 3,313 3,368 Other consumer loans 17,501 19,870 22,052 21,642 12,452 Consumer loans 20,481 22,882 25,401 24,955 15,820 Total loans, excluding yield adjs 2,970,642 2,841,906 2,671,381 2,717,235 2,599,023 Unamortized yield adjustments 3,289 3,699 2,606 2,834 2,727 Loans receivable, including yield adjs 2,973,931 2,845,605 2,673,987 2,720,069 2,601,750 Less allowance for loan losses (26,060 ) (25,003 ) (24,229 ) (23,010 ) (20,514 ) Net loans receivable $ 2,947,871 $ 2,820,602 $ 2,649,758 $ 2,697,059 $ 2,581,236 Loan portfolio allocation: Residential first mortgage loans 18.9 % 20.6 % 22.7 % 22.8 % 23.8 % Home equity loans and lines of credit 2.8 % 3.0 % 3.4 % 3.3 % 3.5 % Residential mortgage loans 21.7 % 23.6 % 26.0 % 26.2 % 27.3 % Multifamily mortgage loans 43.6 % 40.2 % 38.9 % 38.4 % 37.4 % Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans 31.4 % 32.3 % 30.7 % 30.8 % 30.8 % Commercial mortgage loans 75.0 % 72.5 % 69.7 % 69.3 % 68.2 % Commercial business loans 2.5 % 3.1 % 3.3 % 3.5 % 3.8 % Construction loans 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Account loans 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Other consumer loans 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.5 % Consumer loans 0.7 % 0.8 % 1.0 % 0.9 % 0.6 % Total loans, excluding yield adjs 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans > 90 days past due $ 92 $ 77 $ 38 $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans 21,473 21,768 21,017 28,275 20,966 Total nonperforming loans 21,565 21,845 21,055 28,275 20,966 Other real estate owned 2,037 1,356 826 1,475 2,313 Total Nonperforming assets $ 23,602 $ 23,201 $ 21,881 $ 29,750 $ 23,279 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.79 % 1.04 % 0.81 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.49 % 0.66 % 0.53 % Allowance for loan losses (ALLL): ALLL to total loans 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.91 % 0.85 % 0.79 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 120.84 % 114.46 % 115.07 % 81.38 % 97.84 % Net charge offs $ 198 $ 354 $ 827 $ 93 $ 591 Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.01 % 0.09 %

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) At December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December

31, 2015 Funding by type: Deposits Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 240,367 $ 251,141 $ 238,751 $ 226,700 $ 213,242 Interest-bearing demand 768,556 750,126 732,633 717,603 728,815 Savings and club 519,257 514,909 516,023 520,826 514,935 Certificates of deposit 1,217,837 1,217,784 1,207,426 1,195,644 1,126,193 Interest-bearing deposits 2,505,650 2,482,819 2,456,082 2,434,073 2,369,943 Total deposits 2,746,017 2,733,960 2,694,833 2,660,773 2,583,185 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 665,742 600,765 578,788 585,317 585,347 Depositor sweep accounts 36,107 32,624 35,635 33,003 35,062 Total borrowings 701,849 633,389 614,423 618,320 620,409 Total funding $ 3,447,866 $ 3,367,349 $ 3,309,256 $ 3,279,093 $ 3,203,594 Loans as a % of deposits 107.6 % 103.3 % 98.5 % 101.4 % 99.9 % Deposits as a % of total funding 79.6 % 81.2 % 81.4 % 81.1 % 80.6 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 20.4 % 18.8 % 18.6 % 18.9 % 19.4 % Funding by source: Retail funding Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 240,367 $ 251,141 $ 238,751 $ 226,700 $ 213,242 Interest-bearing demand 544,487 527,511 508,528 493,831 482,200 Savings and club 519,257 514,909 516,023 520,826 514,935 Certificates of deposit 1,113,073 1,119,922 1,109,203 1,097,414 1,017,879 Total retail deposits 2,417,184 2,413,483 2,372,505 2,338,771 2,228,256 Depositor sweep accounts 36,107 32,624 35,635 33,003 35,062 Total retail funding $ 2,453,291 $ 2,446,107 $ 2,408,140 $ 2,371,774 $ 2,263,318 Wholesale funding: Interest-bearing demand $ 224,069 $ 222,615 $ 224,105 $ 223,772 $ 246,615 Certificates of deposit (listing service) 96,516 89,608 89,857 89,857 89,857 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 8,248 8,254 8,366 8,373 18,457 Total wholesale deposits 328,833 320,477 322,328 322,002 354,929 FHLB Advances 665,742 600,765 578,788 585,317 585,347 Total wholesale funding 994,575 921,242 901,116 907,319 940,276 Total funding $ 3,447,866 $ 3,367,349 $ 3,309,256 $ 3,279,093 $ 3,203,594 Retail funding as a % of total funding 71.2 % 72.6 % 72.8 % 72.3 % 70.6 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 28.8 % 27.4 % 27.2 % 27.7 % 29.4 %

Summary Income Statement

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) For the three months ended December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December

31, 2015 Interest income Loans $ 27,407 $ 25,697 $ 25,698 $ 25,585 $ 24,641 Mortgage-backed securities 3,779 3,937 4,032 4,296 4,409 Debt securities: Taxable 2,146 2,040 1,990 1,988 1,845 Tax-exempt 562 551 551 551 555 Other interest-earning assets 421 581 496 462 374 Total Interest Income 34,315 32,806 32,767 32,882 31,824 Interest expense Deposits 5,410 5,361 5,140 4,932 4,529 Borrowings 3,289 3,424 3,400 3,486 3,357 Total interest expense 8,699 8,785 8,540 8,418 7,886 Net interest income 25,616 24,021 24,227 24,464 23,938 Provision for loan losses 1,255 1,129 2,046 2,589 3,414 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,361 22,892 22,181 21,875 20,524 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,289 663 1,340 794 709 Gain on sale and call of securities 21 - - - 2 Gain on sale of loans 459 300 132 156 76 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 12 (15) 24 (48) (113) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,321 1,319 1,374 1,390 1,409 Electronic banking fees and charges 270 283 284 244 277 Miscellaneous 74 79 57 77 50 Total non-interest income 3,446 2,629 3,211 2,613 2,410 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,592 10,909 10,640 10,459 10,381 Net occupancy expense of premises 1,976 1,941 1,813 1,991 1,774 Equipment and systems 2,030 2,048 2,092 2,045 1,614 Advertising and marketing 387 549 490 539 563 Federal deposit insurance premium 339 305 687 684 675 Directors' compensation 379 225 224 225 181 Miscellaneous 2,670 2,683 1,732 2,710 2,516 Total non-interest expense 19,373 18,660 17,678 18,653 17,704 Income before income taxes 8,434 6,861 7,714 5,835 5,230 Income taxes 2,970 2,194 2,833 1,667 1,433 Net income $ 5,464 $ 4,667 $ 4,881 $ 4,168 $ 3,797 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Dividends paid Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Cash dividends paid $ 1,687 $ 1,710 $ 1,792 $ 1,793 $ 1,789 Dividend payout ratio 30.9% 36.6% 36.7% 43.0% 47.1% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 85,174 86,246 89,443 89,690 89,640 Diluted 85,258 86,304 89,481 89,724 89,674

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December

31, 2015 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 2,899,794 $ 2,697,096 $ 2,682,755 $ 2,564,753 $ 2,496,324 Mortgage-backed securities 673,569 695,876 705,962 730,810 751,576 Debt securities: Tax-exempt 112,221 109,625 109,691 109,798 111,611 Taxable 419,966 442,233 459,731 474,547 495,982 Total debt securities 532,187 551,858 569,422 584,345 607,593 Other interest-earning assets 71,072 204,621 191,129 135,872 167,476 Total interest-earning assets 4,176,622 4,149,451 4,149,268 4,015,780 4,022,969 Non-interest-earning assets 351,458 359,514 352,841 356,578 358,633 Total assets $ 4,528,080 $ 4,508,965 $ 4,502,109 $ 4,372,358 $ 4,381,602 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 761,765 $ 748,516 $ 726,327 $ 725,070 $ 716,008 Savings and club 518,225 515,615 519,055 515,762 510,818 Certificates of deposit 1,224,592 1,215,081 1,200,874 1,177,147 1,099,626 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,504,582 2,479,212 2,446,256 2,417,979 2,326,452 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 594,238 577,305 585,085 585,329 586,314 Other borrowings 35,273 33,530 32,183 32,598 39,980 Total borrowings 629,511 610,835 617,268 617,927 626,294 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,134,093 3,090,047 3,063,524 3,035,906 2,952,746 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 245,928 243,964 232,698 217,841 223,451 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 31,781 47,092 41,577 41,480 39,396 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 277,709 291,056 274,275 259,321 262,847 Total liabilities 3,411,802 3,381,103 3,337,799 3,295,227 3,215,593 Stockholders' equity 1,116,278 1,127,862 1,164,310 1,167,131 1,166,009 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,528,080 $ 4,508,965 $ 4,502,109 $ 4,462,358 $ 4,381,602 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.26 % 134.28 % 135.44 % 135.24 % 136.25 %

Performance Ratio Highlights For the three months ended December

31, 2016 September

30, 2016 June 30,

2016 March 31,

2016 December

31, 2015 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.78% 3.81% 3.83% 3.85% 3.95% Mortgage-backed securities 2.24% 2.26% 2.28% 2.35% 2.35% Debt securities: Tax-exempt 2.00% 2.01% 2.01% 2.01% 1.99% Taxable 2.04% 1.85% 1.73% 1.68% 1.49% Total debt securities 2.04% 1.88% 1.79% 1.74% 1.58% Other interest-earning assets 2.37% 1.14% 1.04% 1.36% 0.90% Total interest-earning assets 3.29% 3.16% 3.16% 3.20% 3.16% Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.62% 0.63% 0.62% 0.60% 0.57% Savings and club 0.12% 0.15% 0.16% 0.16% 0.17% Certificates of deposit 1.33% 1.31% 1.27% 1.23% 1.20% Total interest-bearing deposits 0.86% 0.87% 0.84% 0.82% 0.78% Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 2.20% 2.35% 2.30% 2.35% 2.25% Other borrowings 0.29% 0.42% 0.50% 0.51% 0.53% Total borrowings 2.09% 2.24% 2.20% 2.26% 2.14% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.11% 1.14% 1.12% 1.11% 1.07% Interest rate spread (1) 2.18% 2.02% 2.04% 2.09% 2.09% Net interest margin (2) 2.45% 2.32% 2.34% 2.38% 2.38% Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.30% 0.23% 0.29% 0.23% 0.22% Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.71% 1.66% 1.57% 1.67% 1.62% Efficiency ratio 66.66% 70.02% 64.43% 68.89% 67.19% Return on average assets (annualized) 0.48% 0.41% 0.43% 0.37% 0.35% Return on average equity (annualized) 1.96% 1.66% 1.68% 1.43% 1.30%