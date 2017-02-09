Kearny Point Launches New Website Highlighting Rich History and Vision for Future Growth

Historic Kearny Point shipyard showcases mixed-use, waterfront redevelopment with debut of new content on Kearnypoint.com in partnership with Cushman & Wakefield and Ready Set Rocket

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Kearny Point, a 130-acre business campus redevelopment of the historic New Jersey Kearny shipyard, today announces the launch of its new website with partner Cushman & Wakefield and New York City-based digital agency, Ready Set Rocket. Showcasing stunning footage of its modern workspaces, as well as in-depth interviews with project leaders on Kearny Point's unique history, the website details how the location's past as a hub of economic prosperity is being revitalized and brought into the future for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

During WWI and WWII, the Kearny Point campus was a renowned shipbuilding facility that employed over 30,000 workers at its peak and stood as a symbol of growth and progress for the community. Ready Set Rocket infused that rich history and air of accomplishment into the new site experience, creating a digital presence that truly represents the past, present and future impact of Kearny Point. Through interactive 360-degree video tours of the available flex and co-working spaces, drone footage showcasing the campus and surrounding area, and original interviews with the project's executive team about the site's mission and 100 years of history, the website tells the story of a re-emerging entrepreneurial destination that will attract a new generation of business pioneers.

"Launching KearnyPoint.com was an exciting opportunity to bring together the location's rich history and growth using modern digital tactics, from interactive tours to drone footage," said Alex Lirtsman, Founding Partner and Chief Strategist of Ready Set Rocket. "The new site reflects the unique details of Kearny Point, from its industrial composition to its vibrant future, with a key focus on imagery and storytelling. Through this strategy, we know that Kearny Point's target tenants -- innovative companies looking for coworking, office spaces, and big spaces will immediately recognize its appeal."

Through modern infrastructure and design tactics, owner and redeveloper Hugo Neu is in the midst of a multi-phase effort to reactivate over three million square feet of former industrial space, in addition to waterfront 'green' spaces and ecological restoration. Building 78, the first building to be redeveloped under the plan, is currently home to over 90 small businesses.

As redevelopment proceeds in other buildings -- intended for large, established tenants -- Hugo Neu will be able to offer a wide range of office spaces up to 500,000 square feet later this year. Leading global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield will serve as the exclusive leasing agency for Kearny Point. With a deep understanding and commitment to Kearny Point's history and redevelopment, Cushman & Wakefield embraces the campus' unique architectural and historical significance to the New York and New Jersey area, and looks to bring in tenants that share that same commitment and appreciation for the newly modernized environment.

"If you can't visit Kearny Point in person, the next best thing is visit the new website, which will provide a view of the workspaces, our community of businesses, and the vision behind the redevelopment," said Wendy Neu, Chairman and CEO of Hugo Neu. "The new KearnyPoint.com beautifully represents its history, present, and future."

"The launch of our new website will help us transition into the next phase for the Kearny Point campus," said Dan Johnsen, Managing Director of Cushman & Wakefield. "We are actively seeking larger tenants with a real estate requirement in the near future. One of the core factors that makes Kearny Point so special is our ability to accommodate all facets of a company's operation. Whether it's 500 square feet or 500,000 square feet, we can custom tailor a solution for any business."

For more information on Kearny Point, visit http://www.kearnypoint.com/.

For more information about Ready Set Rocket, visit www.readysetrocket.com.

About Hugo Neu

Hugo Neu, a recognized global leader in recycling, is the owner and redeveloper of Kearny Point. Founded in 1947, the company advances its mission by investing in environmental, real estate, and non-profit enterprises that support economic, social, and environmental justice and sustainability. Hugo Neu is a private independent company that is using its unique capital strength to execute its long-term vision for the commercial and ecological rebirth of Kearny Point.

For more information, please visit www.hugoneu.com

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that helps clients transform the way people work, shop, and live. Our 43,000 employees in more than 60 countries help investors and occupiers optimize the value of their real estate by combining our global perspective and deep local knowledge with an impressive platform of real estate solutions. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $5 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory.

To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Ready Set Rocket

Ready Set Rocket is a New York City-based digital agency committed to connecting brands and consumers through innovative multi-channel experiences. We are a team of expert makers, relationship builders, technological innovators and brand enthusiasts who collaborate closely and effectively to solve our client's challenges. We work with innovative brands like Seagram's Gin, Fast Company, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Michael Kors, Tylenol, Univision and others.

For more information, please visit www.readysetrocket.com