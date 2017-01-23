Keek Inc. Announces Launch of New Android User Interface for the Peeks Service

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Keek Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) today announced the launch of its new user interface ("UI") for the Peeks Android app. The new UI provides users with a variety of new features and improvements including: improved content categorization; easy access to professionally produced content; dedicated specialty channel for livestreaming gamers; streaming community comments on pre-recorded videos; improved navigation; easier access to follow, block and report other users and objectionable content; and content controls to include/exclude specific content categories along with many other improvements.

"We are extremely pleased with the release of our new UI and the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our Android user community. We are confident the new iOS UI will be equally well received by our Apple users in the next few days," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Keek Inc.

The Company continues to work with Apple towards the upcoming release of the new UI for the iOS platform. The Peeks Android app with the new UI is now available in the Google Play Store.

