Keek Inc. Appoints Prominent Banking Executive Jim Westlake to Its Board

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Keek Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jim Westlake to its Board of Directors. Mr. Westlake has more than 35 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently serving as Group Head, International Banking and Insurance, Royal Bank of Canada. Previous roles at RBC included oversight of: retail and commercial banking activities in Canada; RBC Dominion Securities; and RBC Asset Management. Mr. Westlake was also a member of RBC's Group Executive, being one of nine executives responsible for setting the overall strategic direction of RBC. Prior to joining RBC, Mr. Westlake spent 19 years with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, his last role being Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Operations. He is a former Chair of the Canadian Bankers Association and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. He also sits on the board of the Canadian Paralympic Committee and chairs their foundation, and sits on the board of Oakville Enterprises. Mr. Westlake holds an MBA from Queen's University.

"We are very pleased to add Jim to our Board," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Keek Inc. "Jim has particular expertise in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, strategic growth, and organizational structuring, which are all areas of particular importance to us as we plan and navigate this period of growth and opportunity for the Company. His expertise will be vital to us."

Mr. Westlake's appointment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announced that it has issued 600,000 common shares pursuant to the exercising of 600,000 warrants with an exercise price of $0.30, resulting in gross proceeds of $180,000 being received by the Company.

