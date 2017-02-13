Keek Inc. Provides Peeks iOS Product Update

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Keek Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) today announced that further to its press release dated January 17, 2017, an updated Peeks iOS app is now available in the Apple App Store. The newly deployed Peeks iOS app includes the previously announced improved user interface ("UI"). Similar to the update for the Peeks Android app announced on January 23, 2017, the new iOS UI provides users with a variety of new features and improvements including: improved content categorization; easy access to professionally produced content; dedicated specialty channel for livestreaming gamers; streaming community comments on pre-recorded videos; improved navigation; easier access to follow, block and report other users and objectionable content; and content controls to include/exclude specific content categories along with other improvements.

With the new app now available in the Apple App Store, the product and business development initiatives being prioritized for the Peeks service include: strategic media partnerships that will expand the content catalogue; user growth strategies with a focus on celebrity influencers; and product advancements, such as the Offer Box (see press release dated November 23, 2016), to continue to improve the user experience and add additional revenue streams.

