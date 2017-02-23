Keek Inc. Provides Product Updates

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Keek Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) today provided updates on both the Peeks OfferBox Service and the new Peeks Crowdfunding Service (PCF). The OfferBox, originally announced in November 2016 (see press release dated November 23, 2016), is now expected to be launched in March 2017. The OfferBox will allow broadcasters to purchase and configure targeted interactive ads and actionable incentives to be presented to their viewers in the Peeks social network. The OfferBox will enable the Peeks platform to derive additional revenues from the sale of advertising impressions, affiliate fees, and billable advertising actions. In preparation for the release of the OfferBox, several consumer brands and advertisers have been secured to participate in the initial launch.

The Company is also pleased to announce that PCF will be launched in the coming days. PCF will allow Peeks broadcasters to raise funds from their viewing audience for a number of reasons including: charitable donations, the purchasing of products or services, supporting community projects, and a variety of other causes. The Company is also planning for a PCF phase two to include the use of PCF as a funding portal for the financing of private and public business ventures. Peeks anticipates phase 2 of its PCF will be launched in April 2017. The potential use of PCF as a funding portal is subject to a number of compliance obligations and regulatory approvals.

"We are extremely proud of the fact that we have driven consumer spend since day one of our launch and that we are seeing continual progress. Now our exclusive focus is driving two main metrics: user growth and consumer spend. We are driving consumer spend by adding high value, high demand services such as the OfferBox and PCF. We will be integrating additional services this year which we believe will continue to improve the user experience and increase user spend. We are prepared to launch user acquisition efforts this March. We will be launching social influencer, sponsorship, and celebrity promotional efforts. These marketing strategies have been used by the Company historically, and resulted in the Keek legacy products acquiring over 75 million users relatively quickly. While effective, these types of marketing strategies can require a significant marketing budget over time. On a comparative basis, we expect similar or better results," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Keek.

Forward-looking statements:

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information relating to the implementation, timing, and roll out of advancements to the Peeks platform, including related products, services, functionalities, marketing initiatives, and third party involvements. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. Keek Inc.'s forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, Keek Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.