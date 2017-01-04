Keeping CDPHP Medicaid Members Connected

New smartphone app offers convenience with just a few clicks

CDPHP is giving its Medicaid members a new way to stay connected, even on the go.

The new CDPHP Medicaid Connect app is designed just for members, offering them an easy way to speak with a local member services representative about their health benefits and get access to the CDPHP Find-A-Doc search tool and the CDPHP Medicaid website.

Members who are part of the Medicaid HARP plan can also speak with a specialist about their mental health benefits.

The free CDPHP Medicaid Connect app is for CDPHP Medicaid members only and is available for iPhone and Android in the app store.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 24 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Instagram.

