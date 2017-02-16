Keller Williams Realty Selects RESAAS for Referral & Communication Platform

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - RESAAS Services Inc. ( CSE : RSS) ( CSE : RSS.CN) ( OTCQX : RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Keller Williams, the largest real estate franchisor globally based on agent count.

The service is available to all Keller Williams Global Property Specialists (KW GPS), a designation within the Keller Williams Realty franchise. KW GPS agents represent an elite community of real estate agents that focus on generating more referrals, winning more listings and taking advanced training. Benefits of KW GPS membership includes access to the referral platform within RESAAS, online & in-person training, a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation, exclusive GPS branding, and ListHub global syndication services.

The GPS Referral Platform, powered by RESAAS, is a brand new hub of communication, connection and tools for GPS agents. Within the platform, GPS agents have the ability to interact within specific GPS groups (based on region & subscription tier), market their listings to a global network of agents, search for new and upcoming listings, as well as send and receive referrals. In addition, GPS Pro and Elite agents gain access to the GPS Library, an in-depth resource of how-to videos, marketing materials, reports and educational content.

"Keller Williams is fast approaching 170,000 agents worldwide. Knowing that real estate is global, and that huge opportunities exist for our agents beyond the borders of their town or even country, KW GPS was created," said Matt McPheely, Director of GPS at Keller Williams Realty. "We selected RESAAS to serve as the hub of communication for our referral program, a place where best practices amongst our elite agents are shared, and referrals are received. The RESAAS solution, combined with our world-class training, enables our agents to win more listings and gain more referrals."

The solution built for Keller Williams also automatically synchronizes all property listings associated with each agent's profile on the RESAAS Platform. This listing integration will also accommodate changes in listing status, price, and property photos. Further technology integrations with Keller Williams' global single-sign-on system, billing provider and real-time analytics engine provide a tightly integrated, highly efficient and seamless experience for all KW agents.

"We are very excited to be working with such an elite group of agents within the Keller Williams family," said Danielle Sissons, VP of Operations at RESAAS. "With the GPS Referral Platform, agents will have the ability to easily facilitate additional referral business in private communities exclusive to GPS members."

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for licensed real estate professionals. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations, and MLSs.

Visit www.resaas.com.

About Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, Inc. is the largest real estate franchise by agent count in the world with more than 800 offices and 154,000 associates across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Since 1983, Keller Williams has grown exponentially and continues to cultivate an agent-centric, education-based, technology-driven culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. The company also provides specialized agents in luxury homes, commercial and farm and ranch properties. For more information, visit kw.com.

