TROY, MI--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Kelly Services , a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced two leadership appointments. According to George Corona, Kelly Services' president and chief executive officer, Kristin Supancich has been promoted to chief human resources officer (CHRO) while Hannah Lim-Johnson recently joined the company as chief legal officer.

Kristin Supancich most recently held the position of vice president and managing director of Global Service for Kelly Services, and prior to this, held divisional vice president roles managing Kelly's largest markets in the U.S. and Canada.

With more than 25 years of staffing industry experience, Kristin possesses a deep understanding of the HR processes and programs required to achieve success. She will be accountable for leading the development of a comprehensive, world-class talent strategy with a focus on leadership, change management, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, recruiting and retaining top talent, training and developing people, comp and benefits, and organizational effectiveness. She will also serve as the company's workforce strategist and talent management leader.

Throughout her tenure at Kelly, Kristin has demonstrated the ability to thrive in a fast-changing organization while creating highly engaged and productive teams. She is widely recognized as an inspirational and inclusive leader, and is passionate about people and the pivotal role talent plays in an organization's success.

Kristin is a graduate of the University of California at San Diego, and is a past executive member of the National Board of Directors for the Association of Canadian Search, Employment and Staffing Services (ACSESS). She is a founding member and past vice chair of Kelly's Leadership in Action (LIA) organization.

Hannah Lim-Johnson joins Kelly with a 20-year history at large global companies and is now responsible for leading the strategic direction of Kelly's legal and corporate security organizations. She will manage Kelly's global in-house legal team and is ultimately responsible for managing Kelly's outside counsel relationships.

Hannah has broad-ranging experience in litigation, compliance, securities, bankruptcy, intellectual property, government and regulatory affairs, labor and employment matters, class actions, data privacy and antitrust issues.

Before joining Kelly Services, Hannah served as deputy general counsel, chief litigation counsel and assistant corporate secretary for Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), where she was responsible for enterprise litigation. Prior to working at PSEG, Hannah served as vice president, chief litigation counsel and chief compliance counsel for The ADT Corporation, where she was responsible for managing enterprise litigation and compliance, and reported to ADT's Audit Committee on compliance issues. Earlier in her career, Hannah served as senior litigation counsel at Tyco International, and was responsible for managing Tyco's commercial litigation, class action, bankruptcy and global intellectual property dockets. Prior to her in-house roles, Hannah practiced at a New York City law firm and at the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

She is a graduate of Rutgers University School of Law, where she served as managing editor of the Rutgers Law Review. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois.

"We're thrilled to have Kristin and Hannah take on these integral roles in Kelly's leadership team," said Corona. "The workforce landscape is changing rapidly, and their expert leadership in the HR and legal disciplines will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's talent and business strategies."

About Kelly Services

