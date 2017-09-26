TROY, MI--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - For the third consecutive year, Kelly Services® ( NASDAQ : KELYA) ( NASDAQ : KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, has been recognized with the "Best In Class" Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award by the Great Lakes Women's Business Council (Great Lakes WBC). Best In Class is the highest award presented by the Great Lakes WBC. The award ceremony will take place during the 17th Annual Great Lakes Women's Business Conference Awards luncheon on Wednesday, September 27.

The Best in Class Excellence in Supplier Diversity Award honors organizations that have excelled in the following categories:

Women Business Enterprise spend;

Women Business Enterprise capacity building;

Corporate integration of supplier diversity;

Advocacy of women-owned businesses.

The Excellence in Supplier Diversity Recognition Program was designed to identify and recognize corporations that have outstanding supplier diversity programs which result in the inclusion of certified women business owners in their supply chain.

"Kelly Services is honored to receive this recognition and is proud to be among an elite group of companies who are leading the way in supplier diversity development," said Brenda Marshall, senior director of Supplier Diversity for Kelly Services. "By supporting women-owned businesses in our talent supply chain, Kelly continues to deliver top talent to our customers. Connecting talent to the world of work is what we do and driving inclusion in our workforce solutions is how we succeed."

According to Marshall, diversity is a key component of Kelly's corporate culture and an integral part of the company's global footprint. As supplier diversity continues to evolve in the ever-changing global marketplace, Kelly Services seeks to develop suppliers that have the ability to add significant, long-term value to its supply chain.

About the Great Lakes Women's Business Council

Founded in 1984, Great Lakes Women's Business Council (Great Lakes WBC), is a nonprofit champion for women, minority and small business owners. We provide access to capital and corporate procurement opportunities, certification for women-owned business enterprises and small business educational support. Great Lakes WBC represents more than 1,000 WBENC-certified women's business enterprises generating approximately $11.6 billion in annual revenue and employing 41,500 U.S. workers, as well as 88 corporate partners in a diverse range of industry sectors.

About Kelly Services