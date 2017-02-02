TROY, MI--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) -

Financial Highlights

Q4 revenue down 11%; down 4% adjusted for the APAC Joint Venture transaction (flat when further adjusted for the 53 rd week in 2015)

week in 2015) Q4 operating earnings down 19%; down 12% adjusted for the APAC Joint Venture transaction

Q4 earnings per share of $0.55 versus $0.88 (Adjusted EPS of $0.84)

Full-year 2016 operating earnings down 3%; (Adjusted earnings up 9%) off of flat revenue growth

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ : KELYA) ( NASDAQ : KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016.

Carl T. Camden, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $1.3 billion, an 11% decrease (a 10% decrease on a constant currency basis) compared to the corresponding quarter of 2015. Revenue for the full year totaled $5.3 billion, a 4% decrease (a 3% decrease on a constant currency basis) compared to the prior year. Fourth quarter 2015 and fiscal 2015 include 14 and 53 weeks, respectively. Revenue comparisons are unfavorably impacted by both an additional week of revenue in fourth quarter 2015 and the transfer of APAC staffing operations to the TS Kelly Asia Pacific JV at the beginning of third quarter 2016.

Earnings from operations for the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $21.6 million, compared to $26.5 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding the APAC staffing operations from the fourth quarter of 2015, adjusted earnings from operations were $24.7 million; therefore Kelly's fourth quarter 2016 earnings decreased 12% year-over-year on an adjusted basis.

Earnings from operations for the full year of 2016 totaled $65.0 million compared to $66.7 million in 2015. Excluding restructuring costs from the 2016 results and the APAC staffing operations from the 2015 results, earnings from operations increased 9% on an adjusted basis.

Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $0.55 compared to $0.88 per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding the APAC staffing operations from 2015 fourth quarter results, earnings per share decreased 35% on an adjusted basis. The decline is primarily the result of the timing of the recognition of the Work Opportunity Credit in 2015.

Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2016 were $3.13 compared to $1.39 per share in 2015. Excluding the gain from the sale of APAC staffing operations and restructuring costs from the 2016 results and the APAC staffing operations from the 2015 results, earnings per share increased 19% on an adjusted basis.

Sifting through the complex results, Camden put Kelly's performance in context, stating "Despite the continued softening market demand in Q4, 2016 was a year of progress for Kelly. For the full year, we improved our GP rate, delivered higher year over year earnings from operations, and improved our conversion rate -- all while adding free cash flow, increasing our quarterly dividend, and ending the year debt-free." Though the APAC JV impacted reported results in the second half of the year, Camden added that "By finalizing the APAC JV transaction in 2016, Kelly is able to move forward in 2017 as an even more focused company committed to profitable growth."

About Kelly Services®

As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ : KELYA) ( NASDAQ : KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Kelly® directly employs nearly 500,000 people around the world in addition to having a role in connecting thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2016 was $5.3 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, & Twitter.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 1, 2017 AND 14 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2016 2015 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,304.4 $ 1,461.6 $ (157.2 ) (10.8) % (10.1) % Cost of services 1,076.4 1,212.1 (135.7 ) (11.2 ) Gross profit 228.0 249.5 (21.5 ) (8.6 ) (8.1 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 206.4 223.0 (16.6 ) (7.5 ) (7.0 ) Earnings from operations 21.6 26.5 (4.9 ) (18.5 ) Other income (expense), net 0.7 (0.7 ) 1.4 204.1 Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 22.3 25.8 (3.5 ) (13.9 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1.8 (8.4 ) 10.2 121.4 Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 20.5 34.2 (13.7 ) (40.2 ) Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.1 — 1.1 NM Net earnings $ 21.6 $ 34.2 $ (12.6 ) (36.8) % Basic earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.88 $ (0.32 ) (36.4) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 0.88 $ (0.33 ) (37.5) % STATISTICS: Gross profit rate 17.5 % 17.1 % 0.4 pts. Selling, general and administrative expenses: % of revenue 15.8 15.3 0.5 % of gross profit 90.5 89.4 1.1 % Return: Earnings from operations 1.7 1.8 (0.1 ) Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.7 1.8 (0.1 ) Net earnings 1.7 2.3 (0.6 ) Effective income tax rate 8.1 % (32.4) % 40.5 pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 38.2 38.0 Diluted 38.6 38.0 Shares adjusted for nonvested restricted awards (millions): Basic 38.9 38.9 Diluted 39.2 38.9

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 1, 2017 AND 53 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2016 2015 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 5,276.8 $ 5,518.2 $ (241.4 ) (4.4) % (3.2) % Cost of services 4,370.5 4,597.9 (227.4 ) (4.9 ) Gross profit 906.3 920.3 (14.0 ) (1.5 ) (0.5 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 841.3 853.6 (12.3 ) (1.5 ) (0.5 ) Earnings from operations 65.0 66.7 (1.7 ) (2.6 ) Gain on investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific 87.2 — 87.2 NM Other expense, net (0.7 ) (3.5 ) 2.8 80.6 Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 151.5 63.2 88.3 139.6 Income tax expense (benefit) 30.0 8.7 21.3 245.1 Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 121.5 54.5 67.0 122.8 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.1 (0.7 ) 1.8 251.9 Net earnings $ 122.6 $ 53.8 $ 68.8 127.8 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.15 $ 1.39 $ 1.76 126.6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.13 $ 1.39 $ 1.74 125.2 % STATISTICS: Gross profit rate 17.2 % 16.7 % 0.5 pts. Selling, general and administrative expenses: % of revenue 15.9 15.5 0.4 % of gross profit 92.8 92.8 — % Return: Earnings from operations 1.2 1.2 — Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 2.9 1.1 1.8 Net earnings 2.3 1.0 1.3 Effective income tax rate 19.8 % 13.7 % 6.1 pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 38.1 37.8 Diluted 38.4 37.9 Shares adjusted for nonvested restricted awards (millions): Basic 38.9 38.8 Diluted 39.2 38.9

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter 2016 2015 % CC % (13 Wks) (14 Wks) Change Change AMERICAS Commercial Revenue from services $ 660.4 $ 696.1 (5.1) % (4.7) % Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 3.3 3.7 (11.6 ) (11.1 ) Gross profit 106.5 110.0 (3.2 ) (2.8 ) Gross profit rate 16.1 % 15.8 % 0.3 pts. PT Revenue from services $ 228.8 $ 250.1 (8.5) % (8.5) % Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 4.2 4.5 (6.2 ) (6.3 ) Gross profit 38.4 43.0 (10.6 ) (10.7 ) Gross profit rate 16.8 % 17.2 % (0.4) pts. Total Americas Revenue from services $ 889.2 $ 946.2 (6.0) % (5.7) % Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 7.5 8.2 (8.7 ) (8.5 ) Gross profit 144.9 153.0 (5.3 ) (5.0 ) Total SG&A expenses 114.4 116.8 (2.0 ) (2.1 ) Earnings from operations 30.5 36.2 (15.7 ) Gross profit rate 16.3 % 16.2 % 0.1 pts. Expense rates: % of revenue 12.9 12.3 0.6 % of gross profit 79.0 76.3 2.7 Return on sales 3.4 3.8 (0.4 ) EMEA Commercial Revenue from services $ 199.1 $ 200.5 (0.7) % 1.7 % Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 3.1 3.3 (6.3 ) (5.2 ) Gross profit 26.4 27.5 (4.0 ) (2.3 ) Gross profit rate 13.3 % 13.7 % (0.4) pts. PT Revenue from services $ 42.4 $ 44.7 (5.3) % (3.2) % Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 2.4 2.4 1.9 3.6 Gross profit 8.6 9.4 (8.7 ) (7.1 ) Gross profit rate 20.2 % 21.0 % (0.8) pts. Total EMEA Revenue from services $ 241.5 $ 245.2 (1.5) % 0.8 % Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 5.5 5.7 (2.9 ) (1.6 ) Gross profit 35.0 36.9 (5.2 ) (3.5 ) Total SG&A expenses 30.8 29.7 3.5 6.0 Earnings from operations 4.2 7.2 (41.2 ) Gross profit rate 14.5 % 15.0 % (0.5) pts. Expense rates: % of revenue 12.7 12.1 0.6 % of gross profit 88.0 80.6 7.4 Return on sales 1.7 2.9 (1.2 )

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter 2016 2015 % CC % (13 Wks) (14 Wks) Change Change OCG Revenue from services $ 186.1 $ 187.5 (0.7) % (0.4) % Gross profit 49.2 48.0 2.4 2.9 Total SG&A expenses 38.4 34.0 13.1 13.9 Earnings from operations 10.8 14.0 (23.5 ) Gross profit rate 26.4 % 25.6 % 0.8 pts. Expense rates: % of revenue 20.6 18.1 2.5 % of gross profit 78.1 70.7 7.4 Return on sales 5.8 7.5 (1.7 )

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) December Year to Date 2016 2015 % CC% (52 Wks) (53 Wks) Change Change AMERICAS Commercial Revenue from services $ 2,548.0 $ 2,604.3 (2.2 )% (1.1 )% Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 14.7 14.5 1.1 1.7 Gross profit 402.4 400.3 0.5 1.3 Gross profit rate 15.8 % 15.4 % 0.4 pts. PT Revenue from services $ 947.1 $ 971.9 (2.6 )% (2.5 )% Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 17.9 17.6 1.7 2.3 Gross profit 162.7 165.0 (1.4 ) (1.3 ) Gross profit rate 17.2 % 17.0 % 0.2 pts. Total Americas Revenue from services $ 3,495.1 $ 3,576.2 (2.3 )% (1.5 )% Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 32.6 32.1 1.4 2.0 Gross profit 565.1 565.3 - 0.6 SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 454.9 456.6 (0.4 ) 0.1 Restructuring charges 2.2 - NM Total SG&A expenses 457.1 456.6 0.1 0.6 Earnings from operations 108.0 108.7 (0.6 ) Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 110.2 108.7 1.4 Gross profit rate 16.2 % 15.8 % 0.4 pts. Expense rates (excluding restructuring charges): % of revenue 13.0 12.8 0.2 % of gross profit 80.5 80.8 (0.3 ) Return on sales (excluding restructuring charges) 3.2 3.0 0.2 EMEA Commercial Revenue from services $ 769.3 $ 773.5 (0.5 )% 2.1 % Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 13.5 13.2 2.9 6.1 Gross profit 103.9 106.6 (2.6 ) (0.4 ) Gross profit rate 13.5 % 13.8 % (0.3) pts. PT Revenue from services $ 168.8 $ 171.5 (1.6 )% 0.7 % Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 9.7 10.1 (4.0 ) (0.8 ) Gross profit 34.2 36.6 (6.4 ) (4.2 ) Gross profit rate 20.3 % 21.3 % (1.0) pts. Total EMEA Revenue from services $ 938.1 $ 945.0 (0.7 )% 1.9 % Staffing fee-based income included in revenue from services 23.2 23.3 (0.1 ) 3.1 Gross profit 138.1 143.2 (3.5 ) (1.4 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 123.7 129.2 (4.2 ) (1.6 ) Restructuring charges 1.2 - NM Total SG&A expenses 124.9 129.2 (3.3 ) (0.7 ) Earnings from operations 13.2 14.0 (5.9 ) Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 14.4 14.0 2.1 Gross profit rate 14.7 % 15.2 % (0.5) pts. Expense rates (excluding restructuring charges): % of revenue 13.2 13.7 (0.5 ) % of gross profit 89.6 90.2 (0.6 ) Return on sales (excluding restructuring charges) 1.5 1.5 -

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) December Year to Date 2016 2015 % CC % (52 Wks) (53 Wks) Change Change OCG Revenue from services $ 706.4 $ 673.8 4.8 % 5.3 % Gross profit 179.3 160.6 11.6 12.3 Total SG&A expenses 150.6 132.1 14.1 15.0 Earnings from operations 28.7 28.5 - Gross profit rate 25.4 % 23.8 % 1.6 pts. Expense rates: % of revenue 21.3 19.6 1.7 % of gross profit 84.0 82.2 1.8 Return on sales 4.1 4.2 (0.1 )

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) January 1, 2017 Jan. 3, 2016 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 29.6 $ 42.2 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $12.5 and $10.5, respectively 1,139.5 1,139.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46.7 45.8 Total current assets 1,215.8 1,227.1 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 80.8 88.9 Deferred taxes 180.1 189.3 Goodwill, net 88.3 90.3 Investment in equity affiliate 114.8 9.4 Other assets 349.5 334.6 Total noncurrent assets 813.5 712.5 Total Assets $ 2,029.3 $ 1,939.6 Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ - $ 55.5 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 454.5 405.5 Accrued payroll and related taxes 241.5 268.1 Accrued insurance 23.4 26.7 Income and other taxes 51.1 60.0 Total current liabilities 770.5 815.8 Noncurrent Liabilities Accrued insurance 45.5 40.0 Accrued retirement benefits 157.4 141.0 Other long-term liabilities 42.1 47.4 Total noncurrent liabilities 245.0 228.4 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (39.0 ) (44.3 ) Paid-in capital 28.6 25.4 Earnings invested in the business 925.4 813.5 Accumulated other comprehensive income 58.7 60.7 Total stockholders' equity 1,013.8 895.4 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,029.3 $ 1,939.6 STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 445.3 $ 411.3 Current Ratio 1.6 1.5 Debt-to-capital % - % 5.8 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 54 54

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 1, 2017 AND 53 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2016 2015 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 122.6 $ 53.8 Noncash adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 21.3 22.3 Provision for bad debts 8.2 3.7 Stock-based compensation 8.0 6.1 Gain on investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific equity affiliate (87.2 ) - Other, net (3.9 ) (4.7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (31.0 ) (57.7 ) Net cash from operating activities 38.0 23.5 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (12.7 ) (16.9 ) Net cash proceeds from investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific equity affiliate 23.3 - Investment in TS Kelly equity affiliate - (0.5 ) Other investing activities (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities 10.3 (17.6 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (55.9 ) (34.7 ) Dividend payments (10.7 ) (7.7 ) Other financing activities (0.3 ) 0.2 Net cash used in financing activities (66.9 ) (42.2 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and equivalents 6.0 (4.6 ) Net change in cash and equivalents (12.6 ) (40.9 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 42.2 83.1 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 29.6 $ 42.2

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter (Commercial, PT and OCG) 2016 2015 % CC % (13 Wks) (14 Wks) Change Change Americas United States $ 956.7 $ 998.8 (4.2) % (4.2) % Canada 34.5 38.0 (9.3 ) (9.7 ) Mexico 28.0 35.3 (20.6 ) (6.1 ) Puerto Rico 18.3 24.7 (25.8 ) (25.8 ) Brazil 13.3 8.7 52.2 29.4 Total Americas 1,050.8 1,105.5 (5.0 ) (4.7 ) EMEA France 61.1 65.6 (6.8 ) (5.2 ) Switzerland 54.3 55.5 (2.1 ) (1.0 ) Portugal 40.3 33.8 19.0 21.1 Russia 20.9 18.2 15.3 10.1 United Kingdom 18.5 26.7 (31.0 ) (15.7 ) Germany 14.3 16.2 (11.5 ) (10.0 ) Italy 14.2 14.5 (2.1 ) (0.4 ) Norway 8.0 9.7 (17.4 ) (18.7 ) Other 18.0 13.0 38.4 40.5 Total EMEA 249.6 253.2 (1.4 ) 1.0 APAC Australia 3.2 31.1 (89.7 ) (90.1 ) Singapore 0.2 33.0 (99.5 ) (99.5 ) Malaysia 0.1 14.1 (98.6 ) (98.6 ) New Zealand - 11.2 (99.5 ) (99.6 ) Other 0.5 13.5 (96.6 ) (96.5 ) Total APAC 4.0 102.9 (96.0 ) (96.1 ) Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,304.4 $ 1,461.6 (10.8) % (10.1) %

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) December Year to Date (Commercial, PT and OCG) 2016 2015 % CC % (52 Wks) (53 Wks) Change Change Americas United States $ 3,722.5 $ 3,705.2 0.5 % 0.5 % Canada 139.7 160.2 (12.8 ) (9.9 ) Mexico 107.6 130.5 (17.6 ) (2.8 ) Puerto Rico 84.2 99.9 (15.7 ) (15.7 ) Brazil 46.8 42.9 9.1 19.3 Total Americas 4,100.8 4,138.7 (0.9 ) (0.2 ) EMEA France 239.7 246.0 (2.5 ) (2.1 ) Switzerland 210.5 216.2 (2.6 ) (0.3 ) Portugal 151.9 132.5 14.6 15.0 United Kingdom 84.7 105.1 (19.5 ) (9.3 ) Russia 69.9 75.6 (7.6 ) 0.7 Germany 59.6 59.3 0.5 0.9 Italy 56.3 54.0 4.2 4.5 Norway 32.4 39.2 (17.2 ) (13.5 ) Other 63.9 45.8 39.4 40.2 Total EMEA 968.9 973.7 (0.5 ) 2.1 APAC Australia 67.4 123.2 (45.3 ) (42.3 ) Singapore 65.1 129.9 (49.9 ) (48.8 ) Malaysia 27.9 59.5 (53.1 ) (47.3 ) New Zealand 19.3 41.4 (53.3 ) (48.8 ) Other 27.4 51.8 (46.9 ) (43.4 ) Total APAC 207.1 405.8 (48.9 ) (45.9 ) Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 5,276.8 $ 5,518.2 (4.4) % (3.2) %

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 1, 2017 AND 14 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) 2016 2015 As Reported Adjusted Earnings % Change CC % Change Revenue from services $ 1,304.4 $ 1,362.6 (4.3) % (3.6) % Cost of services 1,076.4 1,126.6 (4.5 ) Gross profit 228.0 236.0 (3.4 ) (2.9 ) SG&A expenses 206.4 211.3 (2.3 ) (1.9 ) Earnings from operations 21.6 24.7 (12.4 ) Other income (expense), net 0.7 (0.6 ) 226.9 Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 22.3 24.1 (7.8 ) Inc. tax expense (benefit)* 1.8 (8.7 ) 120.6 Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 20.5 32.8 (37.7 ) Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.1 - NM Net earnings $ 21.6 $ 32.8 (34.2) % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.84 (33.3) % Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.84 (34.5) %

* Income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2015 includes $13.9 million related to the retroactive reinstatement of work opportunity credits for the entire year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 1, 2017 AND 14 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) 2015 As Reported Disposal of APAC Businesses

(Note 2) Adjusted Earnings Revenue from services $ 1,461.6 $ (99.0 ) $ 1,362.6 Cost of services 1,212.1 (85.5 ) 1,126.6 Gross profit 249.5 (13.5 ) 236.0 SG&A expenses 223.0 (11.7 ) 211.3 Earnings from operations 26.5 (1.8 ) 24.7 Other (expense) income, net (0.7 ) 0.1 (0.6 ) Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 25.8 (1.7 ) 24.1 Inc. tax expense (benefit) (8.4 ) (0.3 ) (8.7 ) Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 34.2 (1.4 ) 32.8 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate - - - Net earnings $ 34.2 $ (1.4 ) $ 32.8 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.88 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.88 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.84

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 1, 2017 AND 53 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) 2016 2015 As Reported Gain on Investment in Equity Affiliate

(Note 1) Restructuring Charges (Note 3) Adjusted Earnings Adjusted Earnings % Change CC % Change Revenue from services $ 5,276.8 $ - $ - $ 5,276.8 $ 5,325.2 (0.9) % 0.3 % Cost of services 4,370.5 - - 4,370.5 4,432.2 (1.4 ) Gross profit 906.3 - - 906.3 893.0 1.5 2.5 SG&A expenses 841.3 - (3.4 ) 837.9 830.2 0.9 2.3 Earnings from operations 65.0 - 3.4 68.4 62.8 9.0 Gain on investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific 87.2 (87.2 ) - - - NM Other expense, net (0.7 ) - - (0.7 ) (3.3 ) 79.4 Earnings before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 151.5 (87.2 ) 3.4 67.7 59.5 13.8 Inc. tax expense (benefit) 30.0 (23.5 ) 1.2 7.7 8.0 (3.6 ) Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 121.5 (63.7 ) 2.2 60.0 51.5 16.5 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.1 - - 1.1 (0.7 ) NM Net earnings $ 122.6 $ (63.7 ) $ 2.2 $ 61.1 $ 50.8 20.4 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.15 $ (1.64 ) $ 0.06 $ 1.57 $ 1.31 19.8 % Diluted $ 3.13 $ (1.62 ) $ 0.06 $ 1.56 $ 1.31 19.1 %

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 1, 2017 AND 53 WEEKS ENDED JANUARY 3, 2016 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) 2015 As Reported Disposal of APAC Businesses

(Note 2) Adjusted Earnings Revenue from services $ 5,518.2 $ (193.0 ) $ 5,325.2 Cost of services 4,597.9 (165.7 ) 4,432.2 Gross profit 920.3 (27.3 ) 893.0 SG&A expenses 853.6 (23.4 ) 830.2 Earnings from operations 66.7 (3.9 ) 62.8 Other (expense) income, net (3.5 ) 0.2 (3.3 ) Earnings from operations before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 63.2 (3.7 ) 59.5 Inc. tax expense (benefit) 8.7 (0.7 ) 8.0 Net earnings before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 54.5 (3.0 ) 51.5 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (0.7 ) - (0.7 ) Net earnings $ 53.8 $ (3.0 ) $ 50.8 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.39 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.31 Diluted $ 1.39 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.31

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERIVCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2016 gain on investment in equity affiliate, 2016 restructuring charges and disposal of APAC businesses is useful to understand the Company's 2016 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a more meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Gain on investment in equity affiliate represents the difference between the fair value and book value of amounts contributed by the Company to the investment in TS Kelly Asia Pacific.

(2) Disposal of APAC businesses represents the 2015 operational results of business contributed to TS Kelly Asia Pacific in the third quarter of 2016.

(3) Restructuring charges in 2016 include costs related to actions during the second quarter in the Americas and EMEA designed to increase operational efficiency and align our staffing operations with opportunities for growth within their markets. The 2016 year-to-date income tax expense (benefit) was impacted by a $0.3 million benefit for the release of a valuation allowance in Italy in the fourth quarter of 2016.