Kelso Technologies Inc. New ASCS Patent Filed

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and BONHAM, TEXAS--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX:KLS)(NYSE MKT:KIQ) ("Kelso" or the "Company") reports that further to our press release of November 17, 2016 the Company has filed a United States provisional patent application and a corresponding Canadian patent application for an Active Suspension Control System and Method for No-Road Vehicles (ASCS). The ASCS patent applications owned by Kelso cover numerous new technologies. Kelso anticipates filing further patent applications relating to the ASCS technology as Kelso continues to develop and improve the ASCS technology.

With the ASCS patent applications, Kelso seeks proprietary rights protection to allow for the development of our business of converting existing commercial vehicles into heavy-duty, high-performance extreme terrain vehicles (ETVS). The innovations disclosed in the ASCS patent applications are believed to be unique and to represent a dramatic improvement over existing technologies presently used in commercial off-road vehicles. Vehicles featuring Kelso's proprietary technologies are expected to provide distinct advantages to customers in terms of safety, performance and economic efficiencies.

Business plans include the production of ready-to-drive ETVS based on customer requirements utilizing their specified new or used vehicles. The ETVS will be identified and marketed under Kelso's brand named and trade-mark Kelso KIQXGEAR™. Conversion operations are located in our Bonham, TX facilities. Kelso believes production capability can be scaled to 500 vehicles per year in our current facility.

Production prototypes utilizing the ASCS technology are scheduled for completion over the next 60 days and sales are expected to commence in mid 2017. New commercial revenues are expected to be derived from customers requiring heavy duty ETVS performance in military, railroad, police & border patrol, first responders, railroads, mining, forestry, and oil, gas and electric transmission applications.

James R. Bond, CEO of the Company comments that: "With new industrial partners Kelso has been evolving into an engineering services company in an effort to diversify away from our over reliance on a rail tank car industry that is mired in a prolonged recession. The ASCS patent application and ETVS program is one example of several new business strategies being implemented in 2017 in addition to our Emergency Response Kit for first responders announced in 2016. The ASCS patent program provides a unique opportunity to participate in a multi-billion dollar marketplace with new innovative technologies. Management will continue to initiate new market strategies along with the continued development of its established line of rail tank products to generate a more reliable growth of financial performance in the future."

About Kelso

Kelso focuses on the creation of innovative engineered product solutions for a wide range of applications in transportation markets. Our rail tank car division has successfully created and distributed a suite of proprietary equipment used in the safe handling and containment of hazardous materials during transport. New product strategies concentrate on a wider range of technology products that are designed to provide unique economic benefits and safe operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

