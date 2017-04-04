Kelso Technologies Inc. New Technology -- Pressure Tank Car Kit

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and BONHAM, TEXAS--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Kelso Technologies Inc. ("Kelso" or the "Company") (TSX:KLS)(NYSE MKT:KIQ) reports that the Company has completed the development of a package of specialized equipment (KIT) for rail pressure cars that transport Liquefied Petroleum Gases (LPG) such as propane and butane and Natural Gas Liquid Chemicals (NGL) such as hydrogen fluoride.

Our KIT includes our new patented (Patent No. 9,568,146 B1 expiring 2034) pressure car pressure relief valve (PPRV), unique 2-inch angle valve (AV) combined with our high quality check valve, needle valve, thermo-well and magnetic gauging device. This high value product package increases our technology footprint in rail tank technology. Our pressure car kit allows Kelso to participate in all of our market targets in the rail tank car industry with the exception of inhalation risk commodities such as chlorine which remain beyond our risk/reward interests.

The PPRV features our proprietary constant force spring technology with a low profile design that is mounted externally to the tank where it is protected from the commodity. Our innovative AV is an-easy-to use valve milled from a single piece of high quality fabricated steel (not cast) that eliminates porosity weakness. The Association of American Railroads has approved both the PPRV and AV for service field trials which can take up to two years for final approval.

James R. Bond, CEO of the Company comments that "Our reliance on the rail tank car market has severely damaged our financial performance over the past two years. Our future success will involve careful management of the risks and challenges imposed by the deep economic slump in rail that remains beyond our control. Kelso has initiated diverse product development strategies in transportation markets that are anticipated to eventually generate multi-million dollar revenue streams. Along with our diversification ambitions, we remain dedicated to our customers in the rail tank car technology. When capital investment activity improves in the future our best-of-technology rail products like our KIT will be able to generate healthy financial performance. Our corporate goal through our product development strategies is to achieve revenue stability from a wide range of customer bases in many different markets to initiate the growth of our business."

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso is an engineering development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. Our reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high performance rail tank car equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

