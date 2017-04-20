Kelt Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) ("Kelt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held April 19, 2017 have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 109,238,564 common shares, representing 62.17% of the common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

At the meeting, by vote by way of a show of hands, an ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at five (5), was approved.

In addition, all of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Outcome of the Vote Votes For % Withheld % Robert J. Dales Elected 100,240,910 94.17% 6,209,241 5.89% William C. Guinan Elected 93,302,080 87.65% 13,148,021 12.35% Eldon A. McIntyre Elected 100,177,523 94.11% 6,272,628 5.89% Neil G. Sinclair Elected 99,008,278 93.01% 7,441,873 6.99% David J. Wilson Elected 105,056,418 98.69% 1,393,733 1.31%

By vote by way of a show of hands, the ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the auditors of the Company, was approved.

