Kelt Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

SOURCE: Kelt Exploration Ltd.
April 20, 2017 16:51 ET
CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) ("Kelt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held April 19, 2017 have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 109,238,564 common shares, representing 62.17% of the common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
At the meeting, by vote by way of a show of hands, an ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at five (5), was approved.
In addition, all of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:
By vote by way of a show of hands, the ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the auditors of the Company, was approved.
About Kelt
Kelt is a Calgary, Alberta, Canada-based oil and gas company focused on exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.
Additional InformationFor further information, please contact:Kelt Exploration Ltd., Suite 300, 311 - 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H2David J. WilsonPresident and Chief Executive Officer (403) 201-5340Sadiq H. LalaniVice President and Chief Financial Officer (403) 215-5310Or visit our website at www.keltexploration.com.
Additional InformationFor further information, please contact:Kelt Exploration Ltd., Suite 300, 311 - 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H2David J. WilsonPresident and Chief Executive Officer (403) 201-5340Sadiq H. LalaniVice President and Chief Financial Officer (403) 215-5310Or visit our website at www.keltexploration.com.
See all RSS Newsfeeds