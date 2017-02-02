KEMET Reports Preliminary Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, SC--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - KEMET Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: KEM), a leading global supplier of passive electronic components, today reported preliminary results for our third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016.
Net sales of $188.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 increased 0.4% from net sales of $187.3 million for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2016 and increased 6.1% from net sales of $177.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2015.
U.S. GAAP net income was $12.3 million or $0.22 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. This compares to a net loss of $5.0 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. For the quarter ended December 31, 2015, the Company reported net loss of $8.6 million or $0.19 per basic and diluted share.
Non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net income was $5.8 million or $0.11 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, as compared to non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net income of $7.0 million or $0.13 per diluted share in the quarter ended September 30, 2016. For the quarter ended December 31, 2015, the Company reported non-U.S. GAAP adjusted net income of $2.2 million or $0.04 per diluted share.
"This quarter is the fourth quarter of sequential growth and the highest revenue since our first quarter in fiscal 2016," stated Per Loof KEMET's Chief Executive Officer. "Global initiatives in the sales development process that targeted specific segments and product technologies supported this growth. These initiatives, coupled with a defined strategy and a target market that was shared across Sales, Business Groups and Technical Marketing boosted the overall quarter performance," continued Loof.
Net income (loss) for the quarters ended December 31, 2016, September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015 includes various items affecting comparability as denoted in the U.S. GAAP to Non-U.S. GAAP reconciliation table included hereafter.
About KEMET
KEMET applies world class service and quality to deliver industry leading, high performance capacitance solutions to its customers around the world and offers the world's most complete line of surface mount and through hole capacitor technologies across tantalum, ceramic, film, aluminum, electrolytic, and paper dielectrics.
|
|KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|Quarters Ended December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|Net sales
|
|$
|188,029
|
|
|$
|177,184
|
|Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
|140,692
|
|
|
|138,436
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|26,665
|
|
|
|22,278
|
|
|Research and development
|
|
|7,059
|
|
|
|6,134
|
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
|(369
|)
|
|
|1,714
|
|
|Net (gain) loss on sales and disposals of assets
|
|
|132
|
|
|
|129
|
|
|Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|174,179
|
|
|
|168,691
|
|
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
|13,850
|
|
|
|8,493
|
|Non-operating (income) expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|
|
|(5
|)
|
|
|(4
|)
|
|Interest expense
|
|
|9,918
|
|
|
|9,852
|
|
|Change in value of NEC TOKIN option
|
|
|(6,900
|)
|
|
|(700
|)
|
|Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|(3,384
|)
|
|
|(1,320
|)
|
|
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from NEC TOKIN
|
|
|14,221
|
|
|
|665
|
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|1,810
|
|
|
|2,760
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) before equity income (loss) from NEC TOKIN
|
|
|12,411
|
|
|
|(2,095
|)
|Equity income (loss) from NEC TOKIN
|
|
|(133
|)
|
|
|(6,505
|)
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|12,278
|
|
|$
|(8,600
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per basic share
|
|$
|0.26
|
|
|$
|(0.19
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per diluted share
|
|$
|0.22
|
|
|$
|(0.19
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|
|46,606
|
|
|
|46,081
|
|Diluted
|
|
|55,296
|
|
|
|46,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|December 31, 2016
|
|March 31, 2016
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|87,356
|
|
|$
|65,004
|
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|82,519
|
|
|
|93,168
|
|
|Inventories, net
|
|
|154,519
|
|
|
|168,879
|
|
|Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
|24,035
|
|
|
|25,496
|
|
|
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|348,429
|
|
|
|352,547
|
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $817,605 and $815,338 as of December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively
|
|
|211,927
|
|
|
|241,839
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|
|40,294
|
|
|
|40,294
|
|
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
|30,204
|
|
|
|33,301
|
|
|Investment in NEC TOKIN
|
|
|21,202
|
|
|
|20,334
|
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
|7,768
|
|
|
|8,397
|
|
|Other assets (1)
|
|
|2,712
|
|
|
|3,068
|
|Total assets (1)
|
|$
|662,536
|
|
|$
|699,780
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|$
|-
|
|
|$
|2,000
|
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
|62,347
|
|
|
|70,981
|
|
|Accrued expenses
|
|
|46,418
|
|
|
|50,320
|
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
|1,068
|
|
|
|453
|
|
|
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|109,833
|
|
|
|123,754
|
|
|Long-term debt, less current portion (1)
|
|
|386,226
|
|
|
|385,833
|
|
|Other non-current obligations
|
|
|72,704
|
|
|
|74,892
|
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
|3,326
|
|
|
|2,820
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized 10,000 shares, none issued
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Common stock, par value $0.01, authorized 175,000 shares, issued 46,508 shares at December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016
|
|
|465
|
|
|
|465
|
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|445,950
|
|
|
|452,821
|
|
|Retained deficit
|
|
|(304,565
|)
|
|
|(299,510
|)
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|(51,024
|)
|
|
|(31,425
|)
|
|Treasury stock, at cost (67 and 611 shares at December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively)
|
|
|(379
|)
|
|
|(9,870
|)
|
|
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|90,447
|
|
|
|112,481
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (1)
|
|$
|662,536
|
|
|$
|699,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1)
|
|March 31, 2016 adjusted due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2015-03, Interest - Imputation of Interest
|
|
|
|
|KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Amounts in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|Nine-Month Periods Ended
December 31,
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|(4,925
|)
|
|$
|(38,456
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|27,971
|
|
|
|28,856
|
|
|Equity (income) loss from NEC TOKIN
|
|
|(271
|)
|
|
|4,758
|
|
|Non-cash debt and financing costs
|
|
|561
|
|
|
|649
|
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|3,471
|
|
|
|3,761
|
|
|Receivable write down
|
|
|64
|
|
|
|24
|
|
|Change in value of NEC TOKIN option
|
|
|3,500
|
|
|
|26,300
|
|
|Net (gain) loss on sales and disposals of assets
|
|
|307
|
|
|
|(233
|)
|
|Write down of long-lived assets
|
|
|6,193
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Pension and other post-retirement benefits
|
|
|2,096
|
|
|
|652
|
|
|Change in deferred income taxes
|
|
|819
|
|
|
|735
|
|
|Change in operating assets
|
|
|21,459
|
|
|
|4,762
|
|
|Change in operating liabilities
|
|
|(18,918
|)
|
|
|(32,891
|)
|
|Other
|
|
|(183
|)
|
|
|526
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|42,144
|
|
|
|(557
|)
|Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital expenditures
|
|
|(15,011
|)
|
|
|(14,120
|)
|
|Acquisitions, net of cash received
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(2,892
|)
|
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|898
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|(15,011
|)
|
|
|(16,114
|)
|Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Proceeds from revolving line of credit
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|10,000
|
|
|Payments on revolving line of credit
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|(5,500
|)
|
|Payments on long-term obligations
|
|
|(2,428
|)
|
|
|(481
|)
|
|Purchase of treasury stock
|
|
|(1,052
|)
|
|
|(691
|)
|
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
|69
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|(3,411
|)
|
|
|3,328
|
|
|
|
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|23,722
|
|
|
|(13,343
|)
|Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on cash
|
|
|(1,370
|)
|
|
|139
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of fiscal period
|
|
|65,004
|
|
|
|56,362
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of fiscal period
|
|$
|87,356
|
|
|$
|43,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilizes certain Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted gross margin", "Adjusted operating income (loss)", "Adjusted net income (loss)", "Adjusted net income (loss) per share" and "Adjusted EBITDA". Management believes that investors may find it useful to review the Company's financial results as adjusted to exclude items as determined by management as further described below.
Adjusted Gross Margin
Adjusted gross margin represents net sales less cost of sales excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. Management uses adjusted gross margin to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that adjusted gross margin is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company. Adjusted gross margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The following table provides reconciliation from U.S. GAAP Gross margin to Non-U.S. GAAP adjusted gross margin (amounts in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarters Ended
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|December 31, 2016
|
|September 30, 2016
|
|December 31, 2015
|Net sales
|
|$
|188,029
|
|
|$
|187,308
|
|
|$
|177,184
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
|140,692
|
|
|
|140,895
|
|
|
|138,436
|
|Gross margin (U.S. GAAP)
|
|
|47,337
|
|
|
|46,413
|
|
|
|38,748
|
|Gross margin as a % of net sales
|
|
|25.2
|%
|
|
|24.8
|%
|
|
|21.9
|%
|Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|308
|
|
|
|301
|
|
|
|268
|
|Plant start-up costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|119
|
|
|
|160
|
|Plant shut-down costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|231
|
|
|Adjusted gross margin (non-U.S. GAAP)
|
|$
|47,645
|
|
|$
|46,833
|
|
|$
|39,407
|
|Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales
|
|
|25.3
|%
|
|
|25.0
|%
|
|
|22.2
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
Adjusted operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss), excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. Management uses adjusted operating income (loss) to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided earlier in this presentation which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that adjusted operating income (loss) is useful to investors to provide a supplemental way to understand our underlying operating performance and allows investors to monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. Adjusted operating loss should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated as follows (amounts in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarters Ended
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|December 31, 2016
|
|September 30, 2016
|
|December 31, 2015
|Operating income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)
|
|$
|13,850
|
|
|$
|3,050
|
|$
|8,493
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ERP integration/IT transition costs
|
|
|1,734
|
|
|
|1,783
|
|
|167
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|1,139
|
|
|
|1,104
|
|
|1,154
|Restructuring charges
|
|
|(369
|)
|
|
|3,998
|
|
|1,714
|Legal expenses related to antitrust class actions
|
|
|293
|
|
|
|766
|
|
|1,300
|NEC TOKIN investment-related expenses
|
|
|204
|
|
|
|194
|
|
|225
|Net (gain) loss on sales and disposals of assets
|
|
|132
|
|
|
|84
|
|
|129
|Write down of long-lived assets
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|6,193
|
|
|-
|Plant start-up costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|119
|
|
|160
|Plant shut-down costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|231
|Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)
|
|$
|16,983
|
|
|$
|17,291
|
|$
|13,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
"Adjusted net income (loss)" and "Adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share" represent net income (loss) and net income (loss) per basic and diluted share excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. The Company believes that these Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and allows investors to monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. Management uses these Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided earlier in this presentation which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The following table provides reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income (loss) to Non-U.S. GAAP Adjusted net income (loss) (amounts in thousands):
|
|
|
|U.S.GAAP to Non-U.S.GAAP Reconciliation
|
|Quarters Ended
|
|
|December 31, 2016
|
|September 30, 2016
|
|December 31, 2015
|U.S. GAAP
|
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|
|$
|188,029
|
|
|$
|187,308
|
|
|$
|177,184
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|12,278
|
|
|$
|(4,998
|)
|
|$
|(8,600
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per basic share
|
|
|0.26
|
|
|
|(0.11
|)
|
|
|(0.19
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss) per diluted share
|
|
|0.22
|
|
|
|(0.11
|)
|
|
|(0.19
|)
|
|Non-U.S. GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|$
|12,278
|
|
|$
|(4,998
|)
|
|$
|(8,600
|)
|
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in value of NEC TOKIN option
|
|
|(6,900
|)
|
|
|(1,600
|)
|
|
|(700
|)
|
|
|
|Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
|
|(2,621
|)
|
|
|(724
|)
|
|
|(1,036
|)
|
|
|
|ERP integration/IT transition costs
|
|
|1,734
|
|
|
|1,783
|
|
|
|167
|
|
|
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|1,139
|
|
|
|1,104
|
|
|
|1,154
|
|
|
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
|(369
|)
|
|
|3,998
|
|
|
|1,714
|
|
|
|
|Legal expenses related to antitrust class actions
|
|
|293
|
|
|
|766
|
|
|
|1,300
|
|
|
|
|NEC TOKIN investment-related expenses
|
|
|204
|
|
|
|194
|
|
|
|225
|
|
|
|
|Amortization included in interest expense
|
|
|183
|
|
|
|188
|
|
|
|212
|
|
|
|
|Equity (income) loss from NEC TOKIN
|
|
|133
|
|
|
|(181
|)
|
|
|6,505
|
|
|
|
|Net (gain) loss on sales and disposals of assets
|
|
|132
|
|
|
|84
|
|
|
|129
|
|
|
|
|Write down of long-lived assets
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|6,193
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|Plant start-up costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|119
|
|
|
|160
|
|
|
|
|Plant shut-down costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|231
|
|
|
|
|Income tax effect of non-U.S. GAAP adjustments (1)
|
|
|(396
|)
|
|
|29
|
|
|
|710
|
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|
|$
|5,810
|
|
|$
|6,955
|
|
|$
|2,171
|
|Adjusted net income (loss) per basic share
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.15
|
|
|$
|0.05
|
|Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share
|
|$
|0.11
|
|
|$
|0.13
|
|
|$
|0.04
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted Average Shares-Basic
|
|
|46,606
|
|
|
|46,590
|
|
|
|46,081
|
|Weighted Average Shares-Diluted
|
|
|55,296
|
|
|
|53,834
|
|
|
|51,865
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1)
|
|The income tax effect of the excluded items is calculated by applying the applicable jurisdictional income tax rate, considering the deferred tax valuation for each applicable jurisdiction.
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to exclude certain items which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided herein. We use adjusted EBITDA to monitor and evaluate our operating performance and to facilitate internal and external comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance and ability to service debt. We also present adjusted EBITDA because we believe such measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.
We believe adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate supplemental measure of debt service capacity, because cash expenditures on interest are, by definition, available to pay interest, and tax expense is inversely correlated to interest expense because tax expense goes down as deductible interest expense goes up; depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges. The other adjustments to arrive at adjusted EBITDA are excluded in order to better reflect our continuing operations.
In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments noted below. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these types of adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
Our adjusted EBITDA measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- it does not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- it does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and our adjusted EBITDA measure does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- it is not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;
- it does not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations;
- it does not reflect limitations on or costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us; and
- other companies in our industry may calculate this measure differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using adjusted EBITDA as supplementary information.
The following table provides a reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|For the Quarters Ended
|
|
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|December 31, 2016
|
|September 30, 2016
|
|December 31, 2015
|Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)
|
|$
|12,278
|
|
|$
|(4,998
|)
|
|$
|(8,600
|)
|Interest expense, net
|
|
|9,913
|
|
|
|9,904
|
|
|
|9,848
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|1,810
|
|
|
|830
|
|
|
|2,760
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|9,095
|
|
|
|9,440
|
|
|
|9,674
|
|
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|
|33,096
|
|
|
|15,176
|
|
|
|13,682
|
|Excluding the following items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Change in value of NEC TOKIN option
|
|
|(6,900
|)
|
|
|(1,600
|)
|
|
|(700
|)
|Net foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
|
|(2,621
|)
|
|
|(724
|)
|
|
|(1,036
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|1,139
|
|
|
|1,104
|
|
|
|1,154
|
|ERP integration/IT transition costs
|
|
|1,734
|
|
|
|1,783
|
|
|
|167
|
|Restructuring charges
|
|
|(369
|)
|
|
|3,998
|
|
|
|1,714
|
|Legal expenses related to antitrust class actions
|
|
|293
|
|
|
|766
|
|
|
|1,300
|
|NEC TOKIN investment-related expenses
|
|
|204
|
|
|
|194
|
|
|
|225
|
|Equity (income) loss from NEC TOKIN
|
|
|133
|
|
|
|(181
|)
|
|
|6,505
|
|Net (gain) loss on sales and disposals of assets
|
|
|132
|
|
|
|84
|
|
|
|129
|
|Plant start-up costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|119
|
|
|
|160
|
|Plant shut-down costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|231
|
|Write down of long-lived assets
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|6,193
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|$
|26,841
|
|
|$
|26,912
|
|
|$
|23,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|