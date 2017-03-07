Ken Goldman Joins the Zuora Board of Directors as an Independent Director

Veteran of Yahoo, Fortinet, Dexterra, and Siebel Systems to Provide Guidance for Sustained Growth

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Zuora, Inc., the world's leading provider of subscription billing, commerce, and finance solutions, today announced that Ken Goldman, chief financial officer at Yahoo, has joined Zuora's board of directors as an independent director.

"I'm excited to have Ken join Zuora in the capacity of an independent director," said Zuora CEO Tien Tzuo. "He has tremendous experience in Silicon Valley and an excellent reputation for integrity and thoughtful leadership across many well-known brands. I'm looking forward to his participation and guidance as we continue to evolve our business."

Goldman is currently Chief Financial Officer at Yahoo, responsible for Yahoo's global finance functions including financial planning and analysis, controllership, tax, treasury and investor relations. Prior to joining Yahoo, he was the CFO of Fortinet Inc., and before that he was Executive Vice President and CFO of Dexterra, Inc. Goldman also served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration, and CFO of Siebel Systems, Inc., which was acquired by Oracle Corporation. Goldman currently serves on the boards of directors of GoPro, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., TriNet Group Inc., and Yahoo Japan Corporation. He is a member of the Standing Advisory Group of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

"I'm thrilled to be working with a prominent SaaS company that is the clear leader of solutions for the Subscription Economy®," said Goldman. "I look forward to providing guidance to help Zuora sustain its rapid international growth and reach the next stage of development."

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora is a SaaS company and the world's foremost evangelist of the Subscription Economy®. Zuora's leading subscription management platform helps enable businesses in any industry to launch or shift products to subscription, implement new pay-as-you-go pricing and packaging models, gain new insights into subscriber behavior, open new revenue streams, and disrupt market segments to gain competitive advantage. Zuora serves more than 800 companies around the world in every industry including Box, Komatsu, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Toshiba, Xplornet and Zendesk. The Subscription Economy Index (SEI) demonstrates that SEI companies are growing revenues approximately nine times faster than the S&P 500. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, London, Paris, Beijing, Sydney and Tokyo.

© 2017 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora and Subscription Economy are trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora or any aspect of this press release. To learn more about Zuora, please visit www.zuora.com.